Rural firefighting ability, wildfire funds on minds

The province can’t sit on its hands while at least five rural fire departments near Thunder Bay face the prospect of shutting down due to a volunteer shortage and the difficulty of meeting training requirements, NDP MPP Lise Vaugeois says.

“What can be done to make (firefighter) training more accessible, and at what point does the government enter into conversations with communities to make sure that no one is left unprotected?” Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North) said in an email.

Vaugeois’ riding includes Pass Lake, whose fire department has been struggling to maintain training levels and meet a provincial target to have at least eight volunteers. It currently has six.

Though a provincially-designated firefighting training centre exists in Oliver Paipoonge, Pass Lake fire Chief Alex Pyne said volunteers often aren’t able to make the time to attend courses due to employment and family commitments.

Said Vaugeois: “The standards for volunteer firefighters have gone up, and it can be very difficult for people with full-time jobs to take the time away to do additional training.”

Last week, Nolalu fire Chief Sarah Shoemaker told The Chronicle- Journal “I personally know of four (rural fire departments) that have expressed very similar sentiments and concerns of having to close their department, and that is not including Pass Lake.”

Meanwhile on Monday, the NDP and the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) continued to spar over whether the provincial budget for combating wildfires has been reduced.

“People are scared, displaced, and breathing smoke, and the Ford government is nowhere to be found after cutting $42 million from wildfire response, and nearly $4 million from emergency preparedness,” NDP Leader Marit Stiles claimed in a news release.

In response, an MNR spokeswoman was unequivocal: “Any claims we have cut funding are false.”

“The base budgeted allocation ($134.9 million) which appears in the budget document supports our response until costs are accurately predicted,” the spokeswoman added.

“If costs are incurred beyond that, a contingency fund will be used to ensure we will have all the necessary resources for wildland fire management.”

In the NDP news release, Ontario wildfire crew leader Noah Freeman said the wildfire program has been under-funded for some time, while remote communities have been at risk of having to be evacuated.

“We have spoken personally with Premier (Doug) Ford’s staff and warned them for years of the disaster that was imminent,” said Freeman, who is also an Ontario Public Service Employees Union local vice-president.

The NDP says the province needs to “invest in long-term wildfire prevention, emergency response capacity, and infrastructure for northern and fly-in communities.”

The ministry says $64 million has recently been invested for “equipment and training for personnel, in partnership with the federal government,” while nearly 100 new permanent fire-related personnel have been added to the ministry’s ranks.