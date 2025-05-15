Rural fire personnel pushed to limits

Several rural fire departments just outside Thunder Bay are “stretched thin” in terms of available firefighters and equipment, just as “dangerously dry” ground conditions set the stage for more wildfires.

The departments, which rely on volunteers, warn that firefighter burnout has become a serious concern since fire season heated up over the last few weeks.

“The high number of calls — both locally and for mutual aid — is leading to burnout, leaving fewer people available to respond,” to fires and accidents, a Neebing Fire Rescue bulletin said this week.

“In just two weeks (April 26 – May 10), the (rural) zone has responded to a staggering 32 fire and mutual aid calls — an intense pace that’s pushing both people and equipment to their limits,” the bulletin said.

“Several (fire) departments have had to take their fire trucks out of service over the past week for unscheduled breakdowns and/or scheduled maintenance, leaving fewer vehicles available in home communities,” the bulletin added.

Neebing’s fire department, along with 10 other volunteer departments near Thunder Bay, are asking the public to respect municipal fire bans to reduce the number of calls for grass fires.

Last week, bans on outdoor burning went into effect in Conmee, Gillies, Neebing, Oliver Paipoonge and O’Connor until further notice.

The Neebing Fire bulletin noted that heavy rains that fell across the region in April didn’t provide a good soaking because the ground was frozen.

“Now, even though the soil underneath may seem wet, the leaves, grass, and brush on top are dead and dangerously dry — perfect fuel for fast-moving fires,” the bulletin warned.

It added: “Please respect local fire bans and do your part to prevent wildfires.”