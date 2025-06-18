RRDS busy with Spring Activities, tree planting

The non-profit Rainy River District Stewardship (RRDS) has been quite active this spring with their Annual Tree Sale, educational field trips to plant seedlings and helping to open the Cranberry Peatland Interpretive Trail (CPIT). This year RRDS again distributed over 10,000 seedlings to the public May 15th and May 17th at the Fort Frances Public Library. Additional seedlings were donated for field trips where local students learned proper planting techniques then planted over 350 trees. Organized by RRDS with teacher Jody Bonne-Vickers, the field trips bussed 29 eighth grade students to the planting site on May 22nd and an additional 29 eighth graders returning to the site June 6th to complete the planting.

Commonly known as the “Alberton bogwalk”, the CPIT is a hidden gem showcasing the unique environment of a wetlands bog. This is the second year RRDS has helped open and maintain the boardwalk trail which has signs explaining the historical and ecological significance of the self guided route. Pamphlets at the observation platform describe local flora and fauna and are keyed to numbered signposts to inform people enjoying the one kilometer out-and-back walk.

Grade 7 and 8 students from Fort Frances High School spent a day in early June planting more than 400 trees in Barwick with help from Rainy River District Stewardship’s Tony Elders and Ralph Hill. – Rainy River District School Board photo

RRDS is pleased to thank the following local businesses for helping publicize the Tree Sale. In alphabetical order they are: Canada Post, CFOB 93.1 The Border, Dr. Jeremy McGuire, Fort Frances Public Library, Fort Frances Times, Gen 7 Fuel, General Supply, Great Bear, Harbourage Restaurant, Lakewood Tire, McMunn & Yates, Rainy Lake Sports, Safeway, Seven Generations Education Institute, The Place, Vintage Junky and Wilsons.

Since its inception RRDS has completed close to 50 environmental stewardship projects and annually participates in educational initiatives. For more information on RRDS activities, please refer to our website at www.rrds.ca or visit our Facebook page.