Routine speed stop leads to impaired charged

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – The driver of a vehicle stopped for speeding was arrested and charged with impaired offences.

On November 6, 2024, at approximately 1:00 am, an officer with the Rainy River District Detachment Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a speeding vehicle in the Mill Road area of Fort Frances.

During the interaction, the officer determined that the driver was obviously impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to the Fort Frances OPP Detachment where breath testing was completed by way of demand.

A 37-year-old woman of Fort Frances is charged criminally with one count impaired operation drugs or alcohol, and one count of impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 milligrams or over.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on December 16, 2024, to answer to the charges.

Fact about impaired driving: An officer isn’t obligated to demand a roadside screening device test if the driver is obviously impaired. Obviously impaired drivers can be immediately arrested and transported for further testing by way of demand.

BREAK, ENTER AND THEFT

(FORT FRANCES ON) – Rainy RIver District OPP investigating a break and enter to a residential property in Fort Frances

On Saturday October 26, 2024, at 1:30 p.m, members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were dispatched to a property on Mill Road in the Town of Fort Frances for the report of a break and enter and theft.

Investigation revealed an unknown individual(s) gained entry to the residence

Personal items, electronics along with a pump action .22 Cal firearm were stolen from the residence.

The investigation is continuing.

Members of Rainy River District OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.p3tips.com/273

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with spousal assault.

On November 4, 2024, at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Dryden OPP Detachment responded to an incident on Memorial Street, in the City of Dryden.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Assault – spousal

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden December 4, 2024.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victim.

VEHICLE STOLEN WITH FIREARM INSIDE

(ATIKOKAN ON) – Rainy River District OPP investigating a stolen vehicle from the Township of Atikokan that had a firearms stored inside the vehicle.

On Wednesday October 31, 2024, at 6:28 a.m., members of the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), were dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in the Township of Atikokan

Investigation revealed an unknown individual entered the motor vehicle drove away from the residence the travelled north bound on Highway 622

Police located the subject motor vehicle on Highway 622 just south of Highway 17 near Ignace. Upon searing the motor vehicle, police discovered that a firearm was outstanding.

The firearm is described as a Winchester 1200 model 12 gauge shot gun with duct tape on the buttstock

Police are seeking the public assistance asking for any information regarding the suspect or firearm.

If any member of the public picked up a hitch hiker or observed a person hitchhiking in the area of Highway 17 and Highway 622, police are asking they contact police at 807 274 3322 with any information.

The investigation is continuing.

