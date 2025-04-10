Riverside launches new transportation option for out-of-district health needs

Riverside Health Care is excited to launch the new Rainy River District and Regional Specialty and Diagnostic Transportation program, offering affordable and accessible transportation across the district, to and from Thunder Bay medical centres.

Made possible by the Rainy River District Ontario Health Team, Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health, and in collaboration with local partners, the Specialty and Diagnostic shuttle began its route on Tuesday, April 8, making the journey from La Verendrye General Hospital in Fort Frances to Atikokan and Thunder Bay for clients in need of transportation to health appointments at the outskirts of our district and beyond. Appointments

could include diagnostics (such as pacemaker clinic, MRI, etc.), cancer care, mental health meetings and other acceptable health-care needs at specialty clinics in the area.

“We are excited to be able to improve the health of our communities by expanding their access to critical care,” said Joanne Ogden, Riverside Health Care’s Quality Assurance Auditor and OHT Executive. “This opportunity will allow many individuals in need of services they can’t access within our district to get the care they need without worrying about the restriction of logistics or expenses that may have previously prevented their travel.”

The Specialty and Diagnostics shuttle will run Tuesdays through Thursdays, with an early-morning departure from La Verendrye General Hospital to the Thunder Bay Health Sciences Centre, with a stop at Atikokan General Hospital. Travellers will be dropped at their appointments at other medical and social wellness facilities in Thunder Bay, and the route will reverse for the return trip later in the afternoon.

Clients requiring overnight stays are responsible for their own accommodations, and costs are one-way ($55 from Fort Frances to Thunder Bay and $35 from Atikokan to Thunder Bay). The fee includes one support escort for those needing assistance. The schedule is approximate and dependent on weather and traffic conditions and additional stops may be available by request. Community members located outside of Fort Frances and Atikokan may also call for additional information or coordination to the departure zones.

Riverside Health Care’s new Rainy River District and Regional Specialty and Diagnostic Transportation program will help bring patients from the district to Thunder Bay to access specialized health care

appointments including cancer care, mental health meetings and more. – Submitted photo

“Leveraging other existing transportation programs at Riverside Health Care and with partner organizations, we are able to reach across the district and into remote or rural areas to ensure participation is possible for all,” said David Black, Director of Community Services. “We’re excited about the potential for this to enable better outcomes for our most vulnerable community members.”

For more information or to find out if you are qualified to reserve your ride, individuals can reach out via email at transportation@rhcf.on.ca, or call (807) 271.0650. A printable waiver and more details can be found at riversidehealthcare.ca/regional-transportation.