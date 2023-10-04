Riverside invites area women to take part in a walk-in Mammography Blitz

Riverside Health Care Hosts Public Mammography Blitz on Oct. 11, 2023

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Riverside Health Care’s Diagnostic Imaging team at La Verendrye General Hospital is holding a walk-in Mammography Blitz on October 11, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Women 40 and older are eligible to walk in for mammograms and breast exams — a potentially lifesaving cancer screening that Riverside encourages community members to engage in annually.

Among Canadian women, breast cancer is the most common and second leading cause of death from cancer. Canadian Cancer Society projected that 28,600 Canadian women would be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, representing 25% of all new cancer cases among women. The numbers also estimated than 5,000 deaths, with an average of 78 diagnoses and 15 deaths every day.

Mammograms are the most reliable way to detect breast cancer early, before symptoms develop, improving chances of successful treatment. Following breast screening guidelines is important even when you feel well and healthy.

To participate in Riverside’s Mammography Blitz, visit our main check-in desk (first floor, near the Emergency entrance) at La Verendrye General Hospital and say you are here for the Blitz.