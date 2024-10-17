Riverside Hosts Annual Mammography Blitz on Oct.

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Riverside Health Care is excited to announce its annual Public Mammography Blitz at La Verendrye General Hospital on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Women aged 40 and older are invited to walk in for a mammogram—an essential screening that can

detect breast cancer early, even before symptoms appear. No appointment is necessary. Simply

register at the Emergency Department when you arrive at the hospital. Please bring your valid health

card with you for registration.

Mammograms are the most reliable way to detect breast cancer early, improving chances for successful treatment. Riverside Health Care encourages all eligible women to attend this annual event and follow recommended breast health guidelines.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian women and the second leading cause of

cancer-related death. The Canadian Cancer Society projected that 28,600 Canadian women would be

diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, with 5,000 deaths estimated. According to Cancer Care Ontario,

one in nine women will be affected by breast cancer, and most cases occur in women who do not have

a family history of the disease. We encourage everyone to share this important information with family,

friends, and colleagues. Early detection saves lives!