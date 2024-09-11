Riverside Health Care Secures Physician Services in Rainy River Through November 2024

Riverside Health Care has secured physician hospital services, including emergency room coverage, at the Rainy River Health Centre from October 1, 2024, to November 22, 2024.

Our Team continues to work on scheduling locums for the remainder of 2024 and is actively engaging with Ontario Health to develop a permanent solution that will address both hospital and primary care needs.

We want to extend our appreciation to Todd Hamilton, Physician Recruiter, for his continued efforts to ensure the continuity of Rainy River services.

At Riverside, ensuring consistent access to health-care services remains a priority. We recognize the critical role these services play in the well-being of our communities, and we remain committed to meeting their needs.