Riverside Health Care expands assisted living program

Riverside Health Care is happy to announce the expansion of its Assisted Living program in the Rainy

River District, with the addition of 28 new Assisted Living spots. Further strengthening this vital support across our communities, this expansion includes seven new spots in the Fort Frances area, 10 in Rainy River and, for the first time, 11 spots in Emo.

Riverside would like to thank Ontario Health for making this expansion possible. This vital initiative

ensures that more residents throughout the district have greater access to much-needed Assisted Living

services, allowing them to live more independently in their own homes with personalized support.

Dave Black, Director of Community Services, commented, “This expansion is an exciting and welcome development for our communities. With the introduction of Assisted Living in Emo, alongside additional spots in Fort Frances and Rainy River, we are now able to offer a total of 64 Assisted Living spots across the district, from Atikokan to Rainy River.”

Henry Gauthier, President and CEO of Riverside Health Care, highlighted the broader vision behind the significance of this expansion: “At Riverside we recognize the growing need to expand these services across the district and the critical role Assisted Living plays as part of the continuum of care. By supporting individuals in their homes and providing essential assistance, we help them maintain

independence and a high quality of life. This expansion is a critical step in ensuring that our communities have access to comprehensive and compassionate care, and reflects our commitment to ensuring that everyone has access to the right level of care, when and where they need it.”

Ontario Health atHome, formerly Home and Community Care, determines the eligibility for Assisted

Living placements. Once eligibility is determined, Riverside’s Community Services division manages the program to ensure that individuals receive the appropriate level of care and support. You can find out more information on this process and eligibility at Ontario Health atHome

www.ontariohealthathome.ca.

Riverside Health Care’s mission of Improving the Health of Our Communities remains at the forefront of our efforts. Services like Assisted Living, along with additional care provided in our communities, reflect our strategic direction of making investments today to support a stronger tomorrow. With this

expansion, Riverside continues to build on the foundation for a healthier and more supportive future for

all residents of the Rainy River District.