Riverside Foundation Christmas Appeal Impacted by Canada Post Mail Disruption

Riverside Foundation for Health Care announces that its annual Christmas Appeal, a crucial fundraising campaign that raises up to $40,000 annually to support vital healthcare initiatives, has been impacted by the ongoing Canada Post strike. Typically distributed by mid-November, this year’s appeal letters—one for the east end and one for the west end of the district—face delays, potentially affecting the generous community response that is vital to our success.

This year, the appeal supports two important initiatives:

The purchase of exterior window curtains to enhance the homelike atmosphere for residents at Rainycrest Long Term Care

A point-of-care hematology analyzer to provide faster diagnoses and improved care at the Rainy River Health Centre

More information about each initiative can be found at www.riversidefoundation.ca/christmasappeal.

While we respect the right of postal workers to strike and their advocacy for fair working conditions, we acknowledge the challenges this poses for our campaign and the healthcare services we aim to support.

To ensure our community members can continue to contribute and receive a tax receipt for the 2024 year, we encourage donors to use the following alternative ways to give:

Online at www.riversidefoundation.ca/christmasappeal.

Over the phone by calling (807)274-4803.

In-person at the Foundation Office in La Verendrye General Hospital (LVGH), or at administration in Rainycrest LTC, Rainy River Health Centre, and Emo Health Centre.

“We rely on the generosity of our community to fund these essential projects that enhance healthcare close to home,” said Tyler Cousineau, Chair of the Riverside Foundation for Health Care. “With the postal disruptions, we urge our supporters to use these other donation channels so we can continue making a difference together.”

The Riverside Foundation thanks the community for their ongoing support and wishes everyone a joyful and healthy holiday season. Let’s come together this season to bring comfort and improved care to those in need.

The Riverside Foundation for Health Care is the fundraising entity for Riverside Health Care Facilities. It is our mission to raise funds for the purchase of medical equipment, the support of patient/client services, and the improvement of medical facilities for all residents of the area served by Riverside Health Care. Donors can choose to designate their donation to a specific facility, department, or approved piece of capital equipment. Every dollar designated to a specific fund is used for its intended purpose. Riverside Foundation honours the capital approval process that is in place at Riverside Facilities and is only able to support the purchase of any medical equipment, support patient/client services, and support any improvement of medical facilities that has been granted approval by Riverside Health Care Facilities.