Rising airport parking fees support expansion

Parking fees at the Thunder Bay International Airport will rise slightly this autumn.

The new parking rates, which go into effect on Nov. 1, include a new $3 hourly rate, up from $2, and a $22 daily maximum rate, up from $20.

Jackie MacDonald, the airport’s director of business development and revenue management, said the rate changes are necessary to support significant enhancements to the airport’s parking infrastructure, which includes the addition of 200 new, resized parking stalls.

The $4.5-million expansion and upgrading project aims to alleviate capacity constraints, especially during peak travel periods, and maximize the efficient use of available space, enhancing overall traffic flow and accessibility.

“In order to add the additional 200 new parking stalls, we’ll be realigning our roadway that runs into our airport industrial area,” MacDonald said. “We’ve

taken down the former Actlabs hangar, which has now been fully demolished. That space will now be part of our expanded parking lot.”

She added that they will install advanced lighting systems in the parking lot, and they are implementing artificial intelligence (AI) technology that will help alleviate lost ticket issues.

“The AI technology will scan your license plate when you enter the lot. In case the passenger loses their ticket, we can easily pull it up on our system,” she said.

MacDonald noted that while helping to improve safety, efficiency and the overall airport experience, the expansion and upgrades are a direct response to the increasing demand the airport is seeing from an increased number of travellers.

“I think it is all post-COVID pent-up demand,” she said. “We’ve been seeing exceptional numbers, especially this year in July, where we saw a 10 per cent increase in passenger volumes over last year itself. People are more comfortable now travelling than ever before, with all restrictions being lifted. This is a time when people are just wanting to get out, travel and explore — especially domestic travel.”

She also pointed out that there is a trend of travellers choosing Canadian and European destinations.

“Any airport will tell you that U.S. traffic is down and European travel has been up just due to the tariffs since the political climate south of us (changed),” she said.

Meanwhile, the parking lot construction is well underway and is expected to be completed by the end of October 2025.