Ride for Memories set for next weekend

Manveer Kaur, event co-ordinator for the Alzheimer Society of Kenora/Rainy River Districts has been getting tons of phone calls, emails, and people dropping in to register for the 21st annual Ride for Memories next weekend.

“I am so excited already,” she says, noting all the work that goes into the event. “I’m enjoying every bit of it.”

Kaur says the ride is a great chance for people to learn more about dementia and raise money for local supports. The Ride for Memories will help fund local initiatives like the Touch Quilt and Mindful Connections programs.

The ride takes place on Saturday, August 19 in Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, and Fort Frances.

The route comes from Kenora, stopping at Green’s Barbecue Bar in Nestor Falls for a coffee break. Around noon, riders will arrive in Fort Frances for lunch. Finally, the ride will end in Dryden around 6 p.m. with supper and accommodations for those who have registered.

Those in Fort Frances will start at 8 a.m. from The Harbourage Restaurant after having breakfast there. Fort riders can head up to Nestor Falls for coffee, and then come back for the rest of the ride.

Folks can register as a team or individual online at alzheimer.ca/krr/ If you register and pay for the associated meals or accommodations, Kaur says you’ll receive a tax receipt since it’s associated with the fundraiser.

She says the society hopes to raise at least $40,000 at this year’s Ride for Memories.