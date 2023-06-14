Rickford announces Heritage Fund recipients across region

FORT FRANCES – The Ontario government is providing more than $890,000 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to five economic development projects in the Rainy River District. This investment will improve municipal and recreational infrastructure, expand company operations, and create employment in Northwestern Ontario.

“Our government understands the unique needs in the Northwest, and we are proud to support partners in Rainy River,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “The projects we are recognizing today promote tourism, economic and community development opportunities, and improves quality of life in Indigenous and northern communities.”

The NOHFC is funding the following projects:

$500,000 for Rainy River First Nations to renovate and modernize the Kay-Nah-Chi-Wah-Nung (Manitou Mounds) Visitors Centre

$263,091 for Anishinaabeg of Naongashiing First Nation to build a boat and recreational equipment storage rental facility

$83,639 for Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship Inc. to purchase a new portable stage

$28,051 for Manitou Weather Station – a fishing and hunting lodge – to winterize its facilities and purchase equipment

$15,610 for Emo Feed Service to purchase a flatbed delivery truck.

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $646 million in 5,633 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 8,930 jobs.