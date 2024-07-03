Rickford announces funding for seniors programs

On June 25 MPP for Kenora-Rainy River announced funding to help non-profit groups and organizations deliver programming for seniors.

The funding comes from the Seniors Community Grants program and there are several recipients in the Rainy River District specifically. Canadian Mental Health Association, Fort Frances Branch is receiving $3,485. Golden Age Manor in Emo is receiving $22,980, Sunrise Echoes Seniors Club in Sioux Narrows is receiving $24,978 and the Township of La Vallee is receiving $24,872.

In La Vallee the funding will go towards the 55+ Club.

“The La Vallee 55+ Seniors Club is very appreciative of the government’s generous grant to support the well-being of the seniors in our community,” said Pat Loshaw the Secretary/Treasurer of the La Vallee 55+ Club. “These funds will provide opportunities to promote social activities through gatherings, sports and games, community meals, cultural field trips and educational presentations. The goal of the group is to reach out to residents of Lavallee and surrounding communities with activities which will promote physical and mental health.”

In Emo the funding will go towards helping seniors feel less isolated.

“On behalf of the tenants at Golden Age Manor, I would like to thank the province of Ontario for this funding which plays an important role in the social wellbeing of our resident seniors, and we are so looking forward to being able to implement different activities” said Golden Age Manor Property Manager Carissa Makarchuk. “One major activity the grant funding will support is a monthly resident community supper. We don’t always realize the impact and mental hardship it has on a senior, or anyone for that matter, to feel or be isolated and to not have someone to cook with, or for, or dine with. Having these monthly suppers, catered and at no cost to the tenants, is an excellent way for our tenants to feel included and as part of a community, not to mention ensuring that our seniors have access to a full and nutritional meal.”

The announcement comes as June and Seniors month come to a conclusion. Rickford says the government recognizes the impact these programs have on communities.

“As we wrap up Seniors Month this June, our government is committing to support local community organizations and not-for-profits through the Seniors Community Grants program,” Rickford said. “We understand that these seniors’ groups serve as the heart of our communities, providing essential programs and opportunities for Ontarians aged 55 and above, and we are dedicated to ensuring seniors remain active, connected, and thriving in the places they are proud to call home.”

The provincial government gives out hundreds of Seniors Community Grants ranging from $1,000 to $25,000, according to a release from Rickford’s office. The funding allows for groups to offer activities that allow seniors to “live independently, ensure their safety and security, connect them to their community, avoid isolation and help them achieve greater financial security and social connections.”

Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho says the grant program is important to helping seniors in the province.

“Our government is keeping our seniors safe, active and socially connected,” said Cho. “That’s why we’re proud to provide support through the Seniors Community Grant Program, which gives so many people the opportunity to learn new skills, socialize and take part in community life.”

The goal of the Seniors Community Grant Program is to promote health, community engagement and well-being for Ontarians aged 55+. In 2022 as the 55+ demographic is the fastest growing in the province, the government doubled the funding for the Seniors Community Grant Program.