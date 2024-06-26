Rickford adds new portfolio to list of responsibilities

In a cabinet shuffle at the beginning of the month premier Doug Ford shuffled his cabinet moving around some key ministers in his inner circle of advisors.

Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford has had his ministerial roles expanded. Already Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development the Premier has added First Nations Economic Reconciliation to his scope of responsibilities.

Speaking with the Times at the opening of the new Legion Park splash pad Rickford discussed the new role.

“…Over the course of time we were involved in so many, what I like to call, legacy infrastructure projects, so hydro corridors, resource development projects, and I think the premier sat down and said I think we should create this new opportunity known as First Nations Economic Reconciliation,” Rickford said. “It’s really a portfolio slash platform to elevate the participation of First Nations in these massive projects.”

Rickford called a stop at the Greenstone Mine last week a sort of ‘coming out party’ for the new portfolio.

“The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and other ministries were significantly involved in supporting a commercial plaza, training skills and development, moving an opp station so that they could have access to, to a building to carry out other kinds of business and administrative and service delivery,” Rickford said.

The announcement in Greenstone includes the following:

Building and improving the highway infrastructure that will help connect more First Nations communities to the province’s highway network. This work includes maintenance and upgrades to Highway 584 and Highway 11, with work starting this construction season.

$1.9 million fromtheMinistry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Developmentfor the Indigenous Workforce Development Program through the province’s Skills Development Fund. The program will provide training and support to secure jobs related to mineral development in the region.

$2 million to fund the construction and maintenance of the Migizi Plaza Rest Stop, which will serve the needs of First Nation members, tourists and residents, create jobs and drive revenue for the First Nations and Municipality of Greenstone.

The province will work to relocate the Greenstone OPP detachment, with support for the relocation costs from Greenstone Gold Mine. Relocating the station will ensure that people have access to police services, close to home, following the displacement of the station during the mine’s construction.

The province will engage with relevant First Nations communities and police services to develop a pre-charge diversion program.

“[First Nations] want to be a fundamental and substantial partner with the province and with industry on a variety of activities,” Rickford said “So, the premier created the opportunity and I’m just very humbled and pleased to take it up.”

While they share some association, the role is distinct from his Indigenous Affairs portfolio.

“Of course it has a strong link to Indigenous Affairs. But Indigenous Affairs is responsible for other sets of services and programs and we wanted to separate that out,” he said. “We do have an economic development fund in Indigenous Affairs Ontario, but this portfolio is going to be laser focused on project to project and how we can get first nations involved in it. And of course, the Northern development ministry especially with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, some good ties there. We’ve seen First Nation businesses and communities participate, but a little bit different kind of opportunity there for them, and not as focused on some of the larger scale projects that we want them to be part of.”

Since the announcement, Rickford has had positive feedback from First Nations leaders.

“If last week is any indication, the reception has been overwhelming a response by First Nations leadership I’ve heard from first nations leaders across the country in fact that says it’s good that Ontario is is creating this specific economic portfolio because that’s an important part of reconciliation as we move along the path of reconciliation. Of course, economic reconciliation, means jobs and, and business opportunities for First Nations and I think that’s a good thing at this time.”