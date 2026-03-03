Revised plan will see Ring of Fire roads developed years ahead of schedule

A plan to accelerate finishing the construction of all-season roads towards the Ring of Fire by five years was released by the Ontario government on Monday morning.

The Ring of Fire is an area rich with critical minerals including copper, nickel, chromite, platinum and titanium. It is located around 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont. and covers about 8,000 square km. Provincial releases have previously stated that the Ring of Fire is expected to create over 70,000 jobs and add $22 billion to Ontario’s economy over the next 30 years.

“Unlocking Ontario’s vast supply of critical minerals in the Ring of Fire is at the heart of our plan to protect Ontario and build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant economy,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a press release.

“Today’s accelerated construction schedule and historic economic agreements with First Nations partners will see roads to the Ring of Fire finished five years ahead of schedule as we begin to deliver generational economic benefits to the region and all of Ontario.”

With the accelerated plan, new road segments will connect First Nation communities to the provincial highway network and provide reliable access to areas crucial for Ring of Fire development.

A supply road in Webequie First Nation is scheduled to begin construction in June 2026 and be open for use by November 2030. An access road in Martin Falls First Nation is scheduled to begin construction in August 2026 and be open by November 2031. Both of these dates are four years ahead of their initial planned openings.

The accelerated plan will also include upgrades to Anaconda and Painter Lake Roads, near Aroland First Nation. Planned upgrades include widening the roads, adjusting curves and slopes, replacing drainage culverts and improving signage and visibility.

Lastly in the revised plan is the Northern Road Link which will connect the Webequie Supply Road and Marten Falls Community Access Road. This project is scheduled to start construction in spring of 2028 and be open by November 2031, five years ahead of schedule.

Marten Falls and Webequie First Nations both signed joint statements of economic partnership with the Ontario government Monday morning. The agreement reinforces the commitment from the province to ensure full partnership with First Nations in development.

“Our vision has always been to lead economic development within our traditional territories, and true reconciliation requires the resources to make that happen,” Marten Falls Chief Bruce Achneepineskum said in a press release.

“Through this agreement with Ontario for development planning, we are laying the groundwork for sustainable, Indigenous-led prosperity as the Ring of Fire advances. We are equipping our people with the tools to protect our interests, capitalize on business opportunities and drive long-term economic independence. This is about ensuring our community is ready to build, lead and thrive.”