Respiratory Outbreak Declared at Rainy River Health Centre Long-Term Care

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared a Respiratory Outbreak at the Rainy River Health Centre’s long term care facility.

Enhanced visitor restrictions and masking protocols are in place. Only two (2) visitors or caregivers may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

Medical masking is required for all visitors, and staff may require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the circumstances.

Riverside urges all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering our facilities. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are kindly asked not to visit. There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges. Large group social activities for residents are cancelled until further notice.

We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of potential exposure risks.

We understand the challenges outbreak restrictions can pose to residents and their loved ones, and we extend our appreciation to all for their understanding and commitment to safety during this time. Our Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents and families and our team members are a top priority.