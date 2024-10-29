Requirements for success identified for Indigenous businesses

A panel discussion on the impact of Indigenous business in Northern Ontario took place in Thunder Bay on Thursday, hosted by the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA).

The panel discussion was moderated by Peter Collins and Chi Mino Ozhitoowin, and featured panelists Jason Thompson of Superior Strategies, Jonathon Mamakwa of the TGK Group and Sarah Levesque of Supercom Industries. The conference examined opportunities and the challenges facing Indigenous businesses in the region.

Panelist Sarah Levesque described the success of Supercom Industries, which was derived by a partnership and collaboration of six First Nation communities. She said each community had a common goal involving revenue generation for their communities, capacity building, opportunities for local First Nation businesses and job creation.

A series of forums that took place in Thunder Bay and across the province in the last few months, called attention to concerns of barriers for Indigenous business owners. These challenges were echoed by the panelists during the Thursday panel discussion at the NorWester Conference Centre.

“Indigenous businesses and entrepreneurs face a unique set of challenges shaped by historical, economic and social factors,” Levesque said. “These challenges include accessing capital, capacity building, systemic racism and discrimination, limited market access, lack of representation and government support.”

Levesque agrees with fellow panelists that Indigenous businesses play a significant role in contributing to the local economy, particularly in areas near their communities, but also on a broader scale.

“Job creation, community reinvestment, partnerships and joint ventures, promoting sustainable business practices, and cultural awareness all contribute to closing the economic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations,” she said.

“This strengthens local economies by increasing consumer spending, local investments and overall economic participation.”

Levesque added the future holds significant opportunities for Indigenous businesses across various sectors. She pointed out many opportunities lay ahead with Indigenous procurement and government contracts, sustainable and renewable energy, the forestry sector, Indigenous-led consulting and professional services and land stewardship.

“The next steps involve continuing to remove barriers to Indigenous economic participation while fostering an enabling environment through capacity building, policy reform, and market access,” she said.

Levesque noted that in order for Indigenous businesses to thrive in the future, governments, the private sector, and Indigenous communities must work together to ensure a more inclusive, supportive business landscape.