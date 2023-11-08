Remembrance Day Tea a wonderful event

The Fort Frances Legion Ladies Auxiliary hosted a wonderful Remembrance Day Tea and Bake Sale on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 p.m. Emily Watson (president) shared that 150 people signed in. One could hear the happy voices and hustle of excitement as shoppers purchased meat pies, cabbage rolls, perogies, many types of homemade bread and all kinds of baking. Along with draws, hampers, trying your luck at winning a mystery prize and much more. The lucky winners were John Taggart winning the well stocked food hamper, Lorraine Huntley winning a Nina coffeemaker, the 50/50 draw was won by a lady from Kenora (sorry I don’t have her name)

All and all those attending left in good spirits, full bellies and the satisfaction of helping a worthy cause. Hats off to the hard working Auxiliary members who did a fantastic job! Hope to see you all next year.