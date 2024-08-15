Remember to lock it or lose it

Members of the local Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are encouraging citizens to “Lock it or Lose it” and to take precautions to protect their vehicle contents and homes from theft. OPP would like to remind everyone, this includes residential areas including sheds, garages, and outer buildings.

Under the “Lock it or Lose it” program, parked vehicles are examined to confirm they are locked and that no valuables have been left in plain view. A “Lock it or Lose it” notice is placed on every vehicle which specifies what safety precautions were ignored and simple prevention tips are provided which homeowners and drivers can use to protect their vehicles and valuables from theft.

By taking simple preventative measures, such as confirming your home and vehicle is locked and by placing items of value out of sight or removing valuable items from your vehicle altogether, victimization can be avoided.

You can help prevent theft by following some crime prevention tips:

Always roll up your vehicle’s windows, lock the doors and pocket the key.

If you have a garage, use it and lock the door as well as your vehicle.

Always keep your home locked when leaving.

Always park your vehicle in a well-lit area.

Never leave valuable objects or packages in full view.

Never leave your vehicle unattended while running.

Police are asking the public to do your part to protect your vehicle, home and property from theft.