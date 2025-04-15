Regional firms eyed for nuclear waste project

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) is putting local and Northwestern businesses first when it comes to procurement opportunities for the development of Canada’s deep geological repository for used nuclear fuel.

The nuclear waste group wants to connect with local and Indigenous businesses and suppliers to broaden its supplier base and emphasize such businesses in the Northwest.

Last November, the nuclear waste group selected Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation and the municipality of Ignace as host communities for the repository, which is expected to generate up to 600 new jobs in the region over the coming decades.

“But the economic opportunities go beyond that,” said Robert De Bartolo, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s commercial director.

“This is a major public infrastructure project, and we want to help businesses in the area compete for our procurement opportunities,” De Bartolo told The Chronicle-Journal. “The organization is committed to moving our operations to the Northwest, and establishing supplier relationships that are close to the future deep geological repository is an important part of our long-term supply process. This approach makes good business sense.”

He added that the repository is a multibillion-dollar project lasting more than 100 years.

“It could help existing businesses grow and perhaps foster new businesses in Thunder Bay and the region,” he said. “This isn’t just about jobs; it’s about building a stronger, more prosperous Northwestern Ontario for the next century.”

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization uses the online platform Biddingo to post its open opportunities for vendors. Biddingo.com is an online electronic tendering portal that connects buyers​ from Public Sector Organizations across Canada with suppliers​ from the private sector in Canada and abroad.

De Bartolo says even if there are no current posted requirements that a business may be interested in, registering on Biddingo will help the nuclear waste group understand what company categories for items and services are available in the region.

Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, said connecting to the portal is a great way to include businesses across the Northwest.

“I am pleased to see this focus by (the Nuclear Waste Management Organization) on ensuring local businesses can participate in procurement opportunities,” she said. “This approach ensures that the project benefits are felt by local suppliers and service providers, boosting the regional economy and creating jobs for our community.”

The Biddingo fee required for businesses to download procurement bid packages has been removed by the nuclear waste group, eliminating barriers to make it easier for interested suppliers to take part in the procurement process. Businesses can now register free of charge with Biddingo to access and bid on posted procurement requests from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization.

Suppliers must be registered on the biddingo.com platform to download original request for proposal (RFP) documents and receive notifications when posted procurements align with supplier-selected categories. Interested businesses and suppliers can sign up online at www.biddingo.com/nwmo.