Red Lake OPP charge woman following break-in

The Red Lake OPP have charged a woman with multiple charges after a break-in in the Municipality of Red Lake.

According to the OPP, on November 21, 2025, Red Lake area officers received information that initiated a Break and Enter investigation in Cochenour, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old woman of Cochenour was arrested and charged with one count each of Break and Enter, and Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

“The OPP reminds members of the public to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious, non-emergency activity by calling 1-888-310-1122,” the OPP said in their release.

“For emergencies, always call 9-1-1. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.”