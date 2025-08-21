Red Lake OPP arrest for Impaired by Drug

(Red Lake, ON) Members of the Red Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested an individual after an impaired by Drug traffic investigation in Red Lake, Ontario.

On Sunday, August 17, 2025 at approximately 10:20 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop for a Highway Traffic Act violation. After further investigation, officers suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. A field sobriety test was conducted to which the driver performed poorly on. Further Drug Recognition Expert Tests were conducted while at the Detachment leading the officer to believe the accused was under the influence of a Central Nervous System Stimulant. The driver was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code.

A 56-year-old male of Red Lake, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on October 16th, 2025. The accused’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The OPP reminds the public to never drive impaired. Arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, or come up with an alternative plan. If you suspect an impaired driver, please call OPP Provincial Communications Centre toll-free at 1-888-310-1122 when it is safe for you to do so. If it is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.