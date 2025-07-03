Recycling batteries a boost to the environment, circular economy

At a time of increasing reliance on battery-powered devices and electric vehicles, which has significantly amplified battery waste, recycling batteries has become even more important.

Filling that role is Call2Recyle Canada, a not-for-profit founded in 1997.

Some 6.8 million kilograms of used batteries were recycled in Canada last year, a 17 per cent increase over 2023, the organization reports.

More than 100,000 kgs. of batteries were collected in Waterloo Region, said Call2Recycle’s Camille Vandeerstraeten.

Those batteries fall into three categories, explained C2R’s Jon McQuaid.

“The first is your household battery – so think of your double As or triple As, your Cs, Ds.

“The second format is e-bike batteries, e-skateboards, hoverboards, called the e-mobility sector battery, so the larger lithium-ion format,” said McQuaid.

“And then the third is around the EV battery. We work with most auto manufacturers to safely transport EV batteries.”

Recycling lithium-ion batteries to recover their critical metals has significantly lower environmental impacts than mining virgin metals, along with issues over sourcing new metals.

C2R collects these batteries with the help of 15,000 partners across the country with collection bins in Rexall’s and Home Hardware around Woolwich Township. In 2024, C2R added more than 2,800 collection sites across the country.

McQuaid noted that 90 per cent of Canadians now have easy access to a collection site, adding one of the organization’s major goals this year is to boost the number of batteries being recycled.

“Our goals are justincreasing awareness to the public around batteries never belong in the garbage, and they don’t belong in the regular recycling. It’s important for three major reasons why batteries should be recycled,” he said.

The first of these reasons is environmental protection, as certain materials used in batteries can corrode and decay, and eventually let these harmful chemicals into the environment.

The second reason is a safety component, where sometimes these used batteries can carry a residual charge, which poses a fire risk.

The third reason is that many valuable materials are used in batteries, and the batteries’ lifecycle, they can be reused for other items.

“The third is the circular economy notion, and reusing the materials and precious components inside batteries to make new products, like golf clubs, stainless steel appliances, and even new batteries,” added McQuaid.

C2R aims to demonstrate that recycling batteries is a crucial pillar of Canada’s sustainability efforts. To find your nearest drop-off location, visit www.recycleyourbatteries.ca.