Reconciliation continues in forestry

Progress is being made in the forestry sector for First Nations reconciliation in Northern Ontario.

Jason Rasevych, president of the Anishnawbe Business Professional Association (ABPA), attended the Prosperity Northwest conference in January and delivered a keynote on the urgent need for deeper, more respectful collaboration between First Nations communities and the Northern Ontario forestry sector.

He said many forestry companies are taking steps to engage more respectfully with First Nations, and there are growing examples of successful partnerships and joint ventures.

“However, the pace of change is still slow, and much more needs to be done,” Rasevych said, pointing out that the Crown Forest Sustainability Act is outdated and needs reform and the Forest Tenure Modernization process that was announced by Doug Ford in 2018 has not moved. “We need to pick up traction in these areas and develop a provincial loan guarantee program for forestry.”

Reconciliation doesn’t just require acknowledging past wrongs, he said, but it needs to actively build new, equitable partnerships based on mutual respect, shared benefits and sustainable practices.

Rasevych says this involves recognizing and upholding First Nations rights, including the right to self-determination and free, prior and informed consent regarding development on traditional territories.

“I also stress the importance of incorporating Indigenous knowledge and values into forestry management practices for the long-term health of the boreal forest,” he added.

Several factors are driving change in how First Nations and the forestry sector interact in Northern Ontario. As well as legal and regulatory changes, growing Indigenous leadership, shifting societal expectations, and the need to protect biodiversity are all driving change.

Rasevych said work being done to foster respect, collaboration, and sustainable practices is seen with forestry companies taking a risk-management approach to engaging more meaningfully with First Nations communities, seeking their input and feedback on proposed projects.

Relationship agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships enable First Nations to increasingly become partners in forestry operations, sharing in the ownership and management of forestry resources.

“Capacity building and training programs are being developed to provide First Nations with the skills and training needed to participate in the forestry sector,” he said adding that forestry companies are beginning to recognize the value of Indigenous knowledge in sustainable forest management practices.

There is still plenty of work ahead.

“While progress is being made, the principle of free, prior and informed consent needs to be fully implemented in all forestry-related decisions that affect First Nations. Also, past injustices, such as the loss of land and resources, need to be addressed through meaningful reconciliation efforts,” said Rasevych.