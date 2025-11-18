Realistic-looking moose decoys bag scofflaw hunters

Two southern Ontario men who fled the scene last fall after moose decoys were shot at from a boat on Lac des Milles Lacs were later arrested and fined $5,500 each in court.

According to a provincial investigation, Kitchener resident Bryan Loker fired at the decoys during a hunting trip on Oct. 13, 2024.

At the time, conservation officers had set up decoys around the lake following complaints that hunters were shooting at moose while out on the lake, an illegal act in Ontario.

Lac des Milles Lacs is located about 120 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

“Officers observed (one of the accused) operate a motorboat in a manner that purposely positioned the boat in proximity to the moose decoys,” a provincial news release said on Friday.

“Loker then discharged his rifle at the decoys while the boat was underway,” the release said.

Moose decoys are realistic-looking and can be made to move by remote control.

Also fined in the case was Meaford resident Robert Kerr, who pleaded guilty to using a boat to kill, injure or harass wildlife.

Loker pleaded guilty to having a loaded firearm in a motorboat and discharging the firearm from the motorboat, the news release said. Both men entered pleas in Thunder Bay court earlier this year on separate dates.