 

RCMP Musical Ride seeks local volunteers to fill roles

10 July 2024

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society is gearing up for the RCMP Musical Ride, and they need help to make this event a huge success!

Volunteer Opportunities:

  • Set Up: Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m.
  • During the Event: Wednesday, July 17 at 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Clean Up: Thursday, July 18 at 9 a.m. or anytime during the day

Whether you can spare a few hours or the whole day, your assistance will make a big difference. This is a fantastic opportunity to support your community and be part of a memorable event.

  • Event Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024  
  • Performance Time: 7 PM  
  • Location: Emo Fairgrounds Horse Arena and Main Grounds

How to Volunteer:

Send the RRVAS a message on Facebook if you’re available to help. Every bit of support counts, and we truly appreciate your willingness to lend a hand.

https://www.facebook.com/RRVAS

Thank you for being part of this wonderful community event. We couldn’t do it without you!

