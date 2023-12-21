Rash of fatal collisions seen on area highways

(SHUNIAH, ON) – On December 15, 2023, at 5:41 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, Shuniah Volunteer Fire Department, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 in the area of Superior Shores Road involving a tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.

Highway 11-17 was closed for a significant amount of time as the OPP collision investigators investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A 31-year-old male from North York was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If anyone has any information or dashcam footage from this event, they are urged to contact the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

FATAL COLLISION

(UPSALA, ON) – On December 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Ignace Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments as well as other emergency services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the area of English River involving two tractor trailer units.

Highway 17 was closed for a significant amount of time as the OPP collision investigators investigated the circumstances surrounding the collision.

A 23-year-old male of Winnipeg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If anyone has any information or dashcam footage from this event, they are urged to contact the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

FATAL COLLISION

(SHUNIAH, ON) – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision.

On December 17, 2023, at approximately 12:45 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment, along with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Fire, responded to a serious three-vehicle collision involving a commercial motor vehicle and two passenger motor vehicles on Highway 11/17 near Mirror Lake in Shuniah Township.

As a result, a 63-year-old from Longlac was transported to hospital by EMS to be treated for life-threatening injuries; however, later succumbed to their injuries at hospital. All other individuals sustained minor injuries.

The OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team and OPP Collision Re-Constructionists are assisting in the investigation as it remains ongoing.

SNOWMOBILE COLLISION

(KENORA, ON)­ – Members of the Kenora, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) responded to reports of a seriously injured male after a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) collision.

On December, 17, 2023, shortly before 11:00 a.m. officers with both the OPP and T3PS and Kenora Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to Shoal Lake 39 after reports a male had been involved in a single MSV collision on the ice.

With the assistance of Shoal Lake community members the male was rendezvoused with EMS and received prompt medical attention.

The male is in stable condition and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

As the investigation continues updates may be provided.

The OPP wish to remind everyone that no ice is safe ice and to always be safe and prepared when venturing out. Alert someone of the destination and route to be take as well as expected return time.

BREAK AND ENTER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual in relation to a break and enter incident.

On December 15, 2023, just after 1:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment responded to an alarm call at a local business on Scott Street in Fort Frances. Upon arrival, members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment located one individual inside the business and subsequently placed them under arrest.

As a result, a 24-year-old Wabaseemoong Independent Nations resident, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 15, 2024.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with impaired operation.

On December 19, 2023, shortly after 1:30 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP Detachment were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check at the intersection of Highway 11 and Highway 611 South within Alberton Township. A vehicle entered the RIDE check and through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Rainy River District OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 21-year-old Fort Frances resident has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available; Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero and Class G1 licence holder – drive at unlawful hour.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on January 19, 2023.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

FESTIVE RIDE

(KENORA, ON)­ – Members of the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducting RIDE arrested three individuals for drug related offences.

On December 14, 2023, members of the Kenora OPP were conducting RIDE in the City of Kenora when a known suspended driver pulled in.

The investigation lead to a search under the Cannabis Control Act after officers determined the driver had access to Cannabis.

Through investigation, a number of illicit substances suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl and oxycodone were seized, along with Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

As a result, a 26-year-old, and 46-year old from Alberta, were charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine – one count, and Opioid other than heroin, two counts; and Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00.

In addition, a 32-year-old, of Kenora, was charged with the sae offences, plus Failure to comply with probation order and Drive while suspended.

The accused parties were held in custody and were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice December,15, 2023.

Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

IMPAIRED CRASH

(OLIVER PAIPOONGE, ON) – Members of Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On December 19, 2023, at approximately 08:00 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 130 just east of Highway 11/17. There were no injuries reported to police.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Thunder Bay OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 27-year-old London, Ont. woman has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs; Dangerous Operation; and Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on February 20, 2024.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

STAY OFF THE ICE

The Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service wants to remind people that the ice, which has formed on the upper Rainy River located between the Rainier Bridge and the Fort Frances – International Falls Bridge (International Border Crossing) is always unsafe due to the strong current underneath the ice.

Ice surfaces are thin and fragile and falling through the thin ice is preventable and frequently ends with tragic consequences.

In addition, parents and teachers are encouraged to speak to children and students about the dangers of thin ice.

Also, dog owners need to always keep dogs on their leashes, especially when walking near bodies of water and ice … so to prevent them from chasing wildlife onto thin ice surfaces.

Safety … it starts with you!