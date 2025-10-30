Rainycrest visitors warned of respiratory illness outbreak

Visitors to the Rainycrest Long-Term Care Home are being warned of an outbreak of respiratory illness in the facility’s west wing.

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, declared the outbreak Thursday, immediately implementing visitor restrictions and masking protocols.

Residents may only have two visitors or caregivers at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. Visits are being restricted to residents’ rooms, not in common areas.

“Medical masking is required for all visitors to the west wing, and staff may require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment depending on the circumstances,” Riverside Health said in a press release. “Riverside urges all visitors to conduct a self-screening before entering our facilities. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are kindly asked not to visit at that time.”

In addition, restriction have been placed on new admissions, transfers to, and discharges from the hospital. Large group social activities for residents of the wing have been cancelled until further notice. Rainycrest’s annual Halloween event will continue Friday night as scheduled for all resident’s not on the west wing.

“We continue to emphasize the importance of good hand hygiene and encourage everyone to be mindful of potential exposure risks,” Riverside said.

Riverside said its outbreak management team will continue to monitor the situation. “The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority. We understand the difficulties posed by outbreak status and thank you for your support.”