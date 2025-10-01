Rainycrest gastro outbreak declared over, but respiratory outbreak still ongoing.

One outbreak at Rainycrest Long-Term Care home has ended, but Riverside Health Care is cautioning visitors that another outbreak is still ongoing.

In a pair of press releases from Riverside Health Care, a gastrointestinal outbreak in the home’s west wing has been declared over, however the east wing is still under restrictions due to a respiratory outbreak.

All visitor and resident restrictions on the west wing have now been lifted, with regular visitation able to resume, but Riverside warns visitors that visitors will still be required to follow the respiratory restrictions if they wish to visit residents of the east wing.

“Visitor restrictions and masking protocols are in place,” Riverside said.

“Only two (2) visitors or caregivers may visit at a time, and visitors should only visit one resident per visit. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas. Medical masking is required for all visitors to the East Wing. Staff may also require visitors to wear additional personal protective equipment (PPE) depending on the circumstances. Riverside urges all visitors to conduct self-screenings before entering our facilities. Individuals experiencing flu-like symptoms are kindly asked not to visit at that time. There are currently restrictions on admissions, transfers, and discharges. Large group social activities for residents on the East Wing are cancelled until further notice.”

Riverside stressed that infection prevention and control practices remain in place, and the Outbreak Management Team continues to monitor the situation.

“The care and safety of our residents, team members and families are a top priority,” Riverside said in its statement.

“We recognize that outbreaks can be stressful and disruptive, and we appreciate the patience, cooperation, and continued support of residents, their families, staff, and visitors.”