Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society presents Hometown Dance

The Rainy River Valley Agricultural Society will be presenting a Home Town Hoedown old-fashioned barn dance on Saturday, May 3. This is a special year for all involved with the 2025 fair as it’s the 125th anniversary of the Emo Fair.

There will be a barn dance/gala which is the sixth fundraiser event for the renovations at the Emo Fairground. The Fair Board’s next project is to see the Borderland Racing Concession rebuilt. The existing building will be torn down, and a new one built in the same location on the Emo Fair Grounds.

Business people, families and all district residents are being invited to be part of the barn dance/gala. The Fair Board organizers are expecting 500 guests to join in on this evening of games, and there will be a live country band from Winnipeg, The Sean Taylor Band, along with dancing and line dancing. There will be a silent auction, live auction, costumes, and games inspired by an Old Fashion Barn Dance with wonderful prizes to be won. The food will be prepared by Caul’s Catering, and feature prime rib, BBQ chicken and homemade pie.

The Fair Board organizers are looking for donations for the silent auction, and donations of prizes or monetary donations for purchasing items for this event would be greatly appreciated and you will be acknowledged for your donation.

All businesses and staff, organizations, family and individuals are invited to join in on this worthy cause and this special evening. And please in the spirit of an Old Fashioned Barn Dance come dressed in your country-inspired outfits and spin your partner round and around.

Cocktails will be served at 4 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m.

The cost to attend this event is $75 and the event will be held at the Emo-LaVallee Community Centre. For tickets contact:

Sherri Hay at 276-0783

Joe Bodnar 276-8637

Gayle Hyatt 482-2972

Mary Croswell 271-1586