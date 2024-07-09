Rainy River OPP stop two impaired drivers

(RAINY RIVER DISTRICT, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Rainy River District laid two impaired charges last weekend.

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Atikokan OPP officers were responding to a call for service when they observed an individual operating a motorized scooter who appeared to be intoxicated. Officers conducted a traffic stop and demanded the individual provide a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD). The operator refused to provide a sample and was subsequently arrested.

A 68-year-old Atikokan man is charged with Failure to Comply with Demand contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. Masson is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on August 22, 2024.

Further, On June 29, 2024, at approximately 8:40 p.m. marine operators of the Rainy River District were conducting general patrol duties on Rainy Lake and began a vessel and fishery inspection. Alcohol was located near the vessel operator and he was instructed to provide a breath sample on the ASD. The vessel operator failed the ASD and was subsequently arrested.

A 54-year-old Fort Frances man is charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80+ contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada. Chalupsky was charged under various provincial acts with Possessing a Fish of a Prohibited Size Under a Sport Fishing Licence and Operating a Pleasure Craft Without Prescribed Vessel Safety Equipment.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on July 15, 2024.

The OPP is committed to road safety and encourage motorists to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or 911 if you suspect impaired driving. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.