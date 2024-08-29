Rainy River man facing impaired driving charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Failing to stop at a stop sign resulted in impaired driving charges for a Rainy River resident.

On August 25, 2024, at approximately 4:00 am an officer with the Fort Frances Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Armit Avenue after it failed to stop at a stop sign.

The officer determined that the driver had been drinking and conducted a roadside screening device test. The driver failed the test and was arrested at the scene. The driver was transported to the Fort Frances Detachment where additional breath alcohol testing was completed by demand.

A 21-year-old Rainy River man is charged criminally with one count of impaired operation alcohol and drug, and one count of impaired operation blood alcohol concentration 80 plus. The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused also received an offence notice for disobeying a stop sign.

The accused was released by police and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on October 7, 2024, to answer to the criminal charges.

Fact about impaired driving, studies show that impairment becomes significant at a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 50 mg / 100 mL and increases from then onward. Criminal impaired driving charges can be laid if any degree of impairment (drug or alcohol) is observed. If you plan to drink, do not plan to drive.