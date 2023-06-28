Rainy River District School Board passes budget

At the June 20, 2023, special board meeting, the Rainy River District School Board (RRDSB) approved the 2023‐24 budget of $59,963,360.

As identified through the budget consultation, the 2023‐24 RRDSB budget contains many supports for student well‐being and achievement. Supports for improved reading, writing, and math achievement, which were identified as priorities by stakeholders, include:

literacy interventions that align with The Right to Read report through the expansion of the Heggerty™ program to all classrooms up to Grade 3 and additional elementary schools implementing the Empower™ Reading Program; these ministry‐approved programs will provide interventions and instruction in phonics, reading fluency and comprehension strategies.

a continued focus on numeracy with the hiring of superintendent of education, to work with the board’s STEM co-ordinator, on improved outcomes with respect to math.

The 2023‐24 budget increases funding for youth outreach workers and continues the Fort Frances High School Indigenous grad coach position to engage students and embed culturally-relevant and responsive programming in our schools.

Enhanced funding has also been allocated to support field trips and land‐based learning opportunities in light of rising fuel costs.

Special programs such as TechWays, a career pathway program providing students in grades 7 and 8 with an introduction to the skilled trades, the Ontario Youth Apprenticeship Program, and Anishinaabemodaa, the Ojibwe Language Strategy, have also been continued. Also in 2023‐24, the board will look to expand Anishinaabemowin programming within its schools.

The 2023‐24 budget also sees a reinvestment to support the increased need for school nutrition programming, as well as funding to help address barriers to student success. The board of trustees approved the use of $302,247 from accumulated surplus funds to support school nutrition, student mental health supports, and speech‐language programming.

The budget process begins in January each year with the development of school enrolment projections, which form the basis of the budget. Throughout the year, programs are assessed, and planning for the following year occurs, to align with the priorities of a Culture of Caring and a Culture of Lifelong Learning as outlined in the board’s strategic plan.

Input on the 2023‐24 budget was sought from school councils, union partners, board advisory committees, and the student senate, as well as a thought exchange, of which 360 participants generated 170 thoughts, with 7,959 ratings.