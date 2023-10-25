Rainy River District School Board announces EQAO assessment results

The 2022-2023 Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) results have been released. This is the second administration of the newly digitalized and modernized provincial assessments. Due to the substantial changes to these assessments combined with the release of updated curriculum, the 2021-2022 results established a new baseline for Ontario schools and school boards.

In 2022-2023, 144 Grade 3 students within the Rainy River District School Board wrote the Primary Assessments.

In Reading, 65 per cent of Grade 3 students achieved the provincial standard of achievement (Levels 3 and 4). This was an increase of 10 per cent points from the previous year. In Writing, 55 per cent of Grade 3 students achieved the provincial standard of achievement, an improvement of 9 per cent points from 2022-2023.

For the Junior Assessments, 147 Grade 6 students completed the assessments, with 76 per cent of students achieving the provincial standard of achievement in Reading. In Writing, 74 per cent of Grade 6 students achieved the provincial standard.

Both assessments’ results saw no change from the previous year.

Of the 185 first-time eligible (FTE) students who participated in the Ontario Secondary School Literary Test – Grade 10 students in the 2022-2023 school year – 70 per cent were successful. While the Board was under the provincial rate of 85 per cent, our results saw an increase of 2 per cent points. For students who re-attempted the OSSLT, 64 per cent were successful, while another 13 per cent of students who had attempted the OSSLT at least once, completed the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Course. Re-attempting the OSSLT and/or taking the Literacy Course are both options for students to achieve this graduation requirement.

Mathematics continues to be a priority for the Rainy River District School Board and the province. In 2022-2023, 54 per cent of Grade 3 students achieved the provincial standard, compared to approximately 60 per cent of students provincially. For Grade 6 students who completed the EQAO Mathematics assessment, 26.5 per cent achieved the provincial standard, compared to the 49.5 per cent of students at this standard provincially.

With the implementation of a universal destreamed math curriculum in 2021, all Grade 9 students now write the same EQAO assessment. Of the 167 students enrolled in Grade 9 Mathematics who wrote the assessment in either January or June of last year, approximately 54 per cent achieved the provincial standard. These results align with the provincial trend of approximately 54 per cent.

“We use EQAO results as a checkpoint to our local assessment data, to identify areas of further development. Our results this year demonstrate the tremendous work of our staff to respond to the pandemic-related disruptions to the school system and to create the conditions for student success,” said Director of Education Heather Campbell.