Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts 2025 Results

The competitions of the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts are now underway.

In the first week of April we held Drama and Speech Arts competitions in both French and English. There were 16 French performances and 39 English performances. Our adjudicators were Ms. Anne Carradice and Ms. Catherine Bruyere, both local, retired teachers. Due to poor weather conditions and school bus cancellations, the Anishinaabemowin Speech Arts competition has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary School. There will be six performances. We are excited to welcome Mr. Robert Horton, also a local educator, as the Anishinaabemowin adjudicator.

Last week we saw 131 piano performances over two days of competition. The Adjudicator, Lee Houghton-Stewart, was impressed with all of our young performers on the first day. Piano competition continued on Thursday, April 10.

This week, along with Anishinaabemowin Speech Arts, there were Instrumental competitions being held on Monday April 14. There has been a change in adjudicators for the Instrumental division, due to illness. Please see the Instrumental program or our website for the biography of the replacement adjudicator, Mr. Nathan Poole.

Ethan Brown Leander Spooner Saraswati Heera, Monét Retief and Arie Heerema

Vocal competitions, adjudicated by Ms. Alyssa Hildebrand, will be held the week following Easter (April 22 and 23).

Festival Results as of Thursday, April 10, 2025, are as follows:

French Drama & Speech Arts Division Results – Tuesday, April 1

Adjudicator – Anne Carradice

CLASS F108 French Choral Speaking, Own Choice, Grades One and Two

FIRST: St. Mary School Grade 1 FI (A. Coyle) (First Class Honours)

SECOND: St. Mary School Grade 1/2 FI (A. Coyle) (First Class Honours)

CLASS F101 French Solo Poetry, Own Choice, Grades One and Two

FIRST: Leander Spooner (Honours)

CLASS F308B French Choral Speaking, Own Choice, Grades Three and Four

FIRST: Aria Brady, Naomi Gerber et Alexis Reather (M. Brady) (Honours)

SECOND (Tie): Tilly Sexton, Carys Simpson et Anneliese De Gagné (M. Brady) (Honours) AND Layla Johnson, Emery Heyens et Payton Plante (M. Brady) (Honours)

CLASS F508B French Choral Speaking, Own Choice, Grades Five and Six

FIRST: Sisily Morelli et Firdaus Toure (M. Wright) (First Class Honours)

SECOND (Tie): Henry Spry, Sawyer Lance et Ciaran Allen (M. Brady) (First Class Honours) AND Pearce Spooner, Rosina Woodgate et Theo Faragher (M. Brady) (First Class Honours)

English Drama & Speech Arts Division Results – Wednesday April 2

Adjudicator – Catherine Bruyere

CLASS D308 English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 3

FIRST: Robert Moore School Gr 3 (Ms. A. Norris) (Honours)

CLASS D108 English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 1

FIRST: Robert Moore School Gr 1 (Ms. T. Thibault) (Honours)

CLASS D609 English Drama, Skit, Grade 6

FIRST: Max Moen and Austin Arpin

CLASS PSA 9093 English Drama, Dramatic Monologue, Own Choice, Grades 10-12

FIRST: Alexis Latter (First Class Honours)

CLASS D1105 English Drama, Humorous Prose Reading, Grades 11 and 12

FIRST: Alexis Latter (Honours)

CLASS D809 English Drama, Skit, Grade 8

FIRST: Cornerstone Christian School Gr 6-8 (Ms. Y. Veldhuisen) (First Class Honours)

CLASS D808 English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 8

FIRST: Benita Retief Drama Lab (Ms. B. Retief) (Honours)

CLASS D504 English Drama, Serious Prose Reading, Grades 5 and 6

FIRST: Emmy Heerema (Honours)

SECOND: Allegra Retief

CLASS D704 English Drama, Serious Prose Reading, Grades 7 and 8

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (Honours)

CLASS D601 English Drama, Serious Solo Poetry, Grade 6

FIRST: Emmy Heerema (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Beatrix Dubuc (Honours)

CLASS D802 English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 8

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (First Class Honours)

CLASS PSA 9033 English Drama, Solo Spoken Poetry, Multilingual, Own Choice, Grades 4-6 FIRST: Allegra Retief (First Class Honours)

English Drama & Speech Arts Division Results – Thursday, April 3

Adjudicator – Catherine Bruyere

CLASS D101 English Drama, Serious Solo Poetry, Grade 1

FIRST: Benedict Retief (Honours)

SECOND: Marek Dubuc

CLASS D102 English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 1

FIRST: Leander Spooner (First Class Honours)

SECOND (Tie): Marek Dubuc (Honours) AND Benedict Retief (Honours)

CLASS D301 English Drama, Serious Solo Poetry, Grade 3

FIRST (Tie): Rebecca Margison (First Class Honours) AND Monét Retief (First Class Honours)

CLASS D108B English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 1

FIRST: Benedict Retief and Marek Dubuc (Honors)

CLASS D502 English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 5

FIRST: Pearce Spooner (Honours)

CLASS D408 English Drama, Choral Speaking, Grade 4

FIRST: Benita Retief Drama Lab (Ms. B. Retief) (First Class Honours)

CLASS D302 English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 3

FIRST: Bristol Christian (Honours)

SECOND: Arie Heerema

CLASS D305 English Drama, Humorous Prose Reading, Grades 3 and 4

FIRST: Arie Heerema (Honours)

SECOND: Monét Retief (Honours)

CLASS D402 English Drama, Humorous Solo Poetry, Grade 4

FIRST: Anouk Barron (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Saraswati Heera (Honours)

Piano Division Results – Wednesday, April 9

Adjudicator – Lee Houghton-Stewart

CLASS P002 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composer, Preparatory Repertoire

FIRST: Sisily Morelli (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Miles Meuller (First Class Honours)

CLASS P003 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Preparatory Repertoire

FIRST: Sisily Morelli (Honours)

SECOND: Declan Mitchell (Honours)

CLASS P001 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque or Classical, Preparatory Repertoire, Beginner

FIRST: Miles Mueller (First Class Honours)

CLASS P004 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Canadian Composer, Preparatory Repertoire

FIRST: Teegan Medicine (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Charlotte Page (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2151 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 3 (E)

FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2052 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 1 (P)

FIRST: Kara Dresen (Honours)

CLASS PK 2152 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 3 (E)

FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2202 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 4 (E)

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (Honours)

CLASS PK 2054 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 1 (P)

FIRST: Kara Dresen (Honours)

CLASS PK 2204 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 4 (E)

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (Honours)

CLASS PK 2165 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Grade 3 (E)

FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK-C 2061 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Canadian Composers, Grade 1 (P)

FIRST: Rosie Scott (Honours)

CLASS PK-C 2161 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Canadian Composers, Grade 3 (E)

FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (Honours)

CLASS PK-PC 2212 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Popular/Contemporary, Grade 4 (E)

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (First Class Honours)

CLASS P 2171 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Study/Étude, Grade 3

FIRST: Madeline Bottomley (First Class Honours)

CLASS P1303 Piano Solo, Open Piano, Elementary/Junior

FIRST: Hudson Heerema (First Class Honours)

Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 5 (J)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honours)

CLASS PK 2351 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Ellie Kooistra (Honours)

SECOND: Avery Veldhuisen (Honours)

CLASS PK 2401 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Baroque Composers, Grade 8 (I)

FIRST: Liam Dent

CLASS PK 2252 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 5 (J)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2353 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Classical Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (Honours)

CLASS PK 2406 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Romantic Composers, Grade 8 (I)

FIRST: Liam Dent (Honours)

CLASS PK 2254 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 5 (J)

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2356 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Ellie Kooistra (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2407 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, 20th/21st Century Composers, Grade 8 (I)

FIRST: Liam Dent (Honours)

CLASS P 2265 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Own Choice, Grade 5

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (Honours)

CLASS PK 2361 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Canadian Composers, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (First Class Honours)

CLASS P 2271 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Study/Étude, Grade 5

FIRST: Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honours)

CLASS PK 2362 Piano Solo, Examination Courses, Popular/Contemporary, Grade 7 (I)

FIRST: Avery Veldhuisen (Honours)

CLASS P 1524 Piano Solo, Sacred Piece, Intermediate/Advanced

FIRST: Ellie Kooistra (Honours)

CLASS P 808 Piano Solo, Sight Reading, Grade 8

FIRST: Liam Dent

CLASS P0012-M-A Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 1, 9 years and under

FIRST: Arie Heerema (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Paisley Held (First Class Honours)

CLASS P1801 Family Piano

FIRST: Arie Heerema and Aaron Heerema (First Class Honours)

SECOND (Tie) Andrea Martin and Nicole Martin (First Class Honours) AND Karis Martin and Trevor Martin (First Class Honours)

CLASS P014-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 1

FIRST: Kylie Veldhuisen (First Class Honours)

CLASS P015-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Level 1

FIRST: Andrea Martin (First Class Honours)

CLASS P013-M-A Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 1, 8 and under

FIRST: Paisley Held (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Arie Heerema (First Class Honours)

CLASS P0012-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 1, 10 years and over

FIRST: Mackenzie Dubray (First Class Honours)

SECOND: SJ House (Honours)

CLASS P013-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 1, 9 and over

FIRST: Brecken Mann (Honours)

SECOND (Tie): Mackenzie Dubray (Honours) AND Deegan Rodrigues (Honours)

Piano Division Results – Thursday, April 10

Adjudicator – Lee Houghton-Stewart

CLASS P033-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 3

FIRST: Emmy Heerema (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Sophia Maynard (First Class Honours)

CLASS P032-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 3

FIRST: Sophia Maynard (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Brynna Strain (First Class Honours)

CLASS P035-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Level 3

FIRST: Emmy Heerema (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Sophia Maynard (First Class Honours)

CLASS P034-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 3

FIRST: Brynna Strain (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Rylie Derksen (First Class Honours)

CLASS P1302 Piano Solo, Open Piano, Primary

FIRST: Allegra Retief (Honors)

SECOND: Rylie Derksen

CLASS P002-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Introductory Level, 8 years and over

FIRST: Carys Simpson (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Aella Grynol (Honors)

CLASS P003-M-A Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Introductory Level, 7 years and under

FIRST: Karis Martin (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Benedict Retief (Honors)

CLASS P 1701-A Piano Ensembles, One piano, two performers, Introductory

NC 1. Monét Retief and Hannah Adam

CLASS P003-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Introductory Level, 8 years and over

FIRST: Gaia Logsdon (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Willow House (Honors)

CLASS P004-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Introductory Level, 8 years and over

FIRST: Carys Simpson (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Aella Grynol (Honors)

CLASS P005-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Sacred, Introductory Level, 8 years and over

FIRST: Monét Retief (First Class Honours)

CLASS P023-M-A Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 2, 9 years and under

FIRST: Amelia Pistilli (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Kingston Smith (First Class Honours)

CLASS P023-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own-Choice, Level 2, 10 years and over

FIRST: Ross Olson (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Tayah Cumming (First Class Honours)

CLASS P043-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Own Choice, Level 4

FIRST: Gemma Klassen (First Class Honours)

CLASS P024-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Classical, Level 2

FIRST: Lila Shute (Honors)

SECOND: Kingston Smith (Honors)

CLASS P 1701-B Piano Ensembles, One piano, two performers, Introductory

FIRST: Ashlyn Gosman and Amelia Pistilli (First Class Honours)

CLASS P042-M Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 4

FIRST: Gemma Klassen (First Class Honours)

CLASS P022-M-A Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 2, 9 and under

FIRST: Amelia Pistilli (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Ashlynn Gosman (First Class Honours)

CLASS P022-M-B Piano Solo, Method Courses, Popular, Level 2, 10 and over

FIRST: Kingston Smith (First Class Honours)

SECOND: Tayah Cumming (Honors)

CLASS P 1522 Piano Solo, Sacred Piece, Primary

FIRST: Gemma Klassen (First Class Honours)

CLASS P 1703 Piano Ensembles, One piano, two performers, Elementary/Junior

FIRST: Gemma Klassen and Jennifer Fuhrer (First Class Honours)