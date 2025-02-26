Rainy River District Festival now open for entries

It’s that time of year again when performers across the district are called to take part in the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts.

The Festival returns for its 83rd year in 2025, with competition beginning on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, with the French drama and speech arts categories.

Before competition, however, performers are now invited to submit their entry forms and entrance fees. The Festival committee is accepting entries from now until Monday, March 3, 2025, giving performers and their teachers just under a week to apply.

However, the application process is able to be done entirely online, as performers or their teachers can submit entry forms and e-transfers for entry fees to rrdist.festival@gmail.com.

Festival co-chair Marie Brady said that this year’s syllabus remains largely the same as last year, which saw a significant overhaul due to the Manitoba Festival changing theirs, but one new feature performers and attendees can look forward to this year is the introduction of a debit/credit system at the doors to each of the division competitions. The new system will allow for cashless entrances, or even donations, to be made for those who don’t always carry cash with them.

The Festival is always looking for volunteers to help its event run smoothly and give performers the best possible venue for their talents, so if you would like to volunteer, contact the Festival.

Brady would also like to remind last year’s trophy winners that their trophies are now due to be returned. Last year’s winners are asked to drop off their trophies to Gary Jolicoeur at West End Motors.