Rainy River/Dawson youth earn New Gold grants for entrepreneurship

Five local youth were awarded West Rainy River New Gold Youth Grants last month.

Gajith Jinadasa, Rainy River economic development officer says the grants create a platform for future leaders within the communities of Rainy River and Dawson.

Grady Ivall, Avery Lundgren, Kaylee Smith were awarded grants from the youth category this year. Laine Fairfield and Rion Lessman were awarded grants from the junior category.

Their projects varied from sustainable zero-waste refilling to entrepreneurial concepts such as running a car-detailing business.

“It is fascinating to see these projects come into action during the summer and hope to continue build on this success, to create future leaders to take on community initiatives locally,” said Jinadasa. “This grant has encouraged local youth to step up with their entrepreneurial/community ideas and be part of the community from a young age.”

Local recipients of the West Rainy River New Gold Youth Grants pose in front of the Dawson Township Office on Thursday, July 13, 2023. The five youth were granted the funds based on innovative projects. —Submitted photo

The cheque presentation was held on July 13 in front of the Dawson Township Office and was attended by the award winners sans Lessman, Dawson clerk Pat Giles, Rainy River deputy clerk Julie Tiboni, Rainy River mayor Deb Ewald, the aforementioned Jinadasa, Mr. Alex Bruyere, and Ms. Anne Marie Rousseau for New Gold Inc Community Investment.

Jinadasa said they were “also honoured with the presence of Mr. Gord Simms, general manager for Rainy River New Gold, who shared his wisdom with the attended winners.”