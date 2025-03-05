Rainy River Clinic now accepting new patients in catchment area

Rainy River, ON – The Rainy River Clinic is pleased to announce that it is now accepting new patients, provided they reside within the clinic’s established catchment area, which extends as far east as Stratton. This initiative aims to improve healthcare access for individuals and families who have been without a dedicated primary care provider.

“We’re excited to welcome new patients into our clinic,” said Stephanie Ivall, Office Manager for the Rainy River Clinic.

“Access to healthcare is vital, and we’re committed to ensuring more residents in our community receive the care they need, closer to home.”

Dr. Lucas Keffer, Chief of Staff at Riverside Health Care, further emphasized the significance of ensuring residents have access to consistent primary care.

“There is a great demand for primary care in the Rainy River District,” Keffer said.

“By accepting new patients at the Rainy River Clinic, we’re ensuring that everyone in the catchment area has access to the healthcare they deserve. This initiative allows us to provide better continuity of care, ensuring patients receive timely medical attention and ongoing health support.”

This initiative is made possible through strong partnerships between the Town of Rainy River, Gizhewaadiziwin Health Access Centre, and Riverside Health Care. Together, these organizations are working to address the healthcare needs of the district by ensuring residents have access to quality, community-focused primary care.

Patients at the Rainy River Clinic now have access to various healthcare services tailored to improve access, continuity of care, and convenience. Physicians are available for regular in-office visits, ensuring patients can receive direct, hands-on medical attention when needed. The clinic also offers Nurse Practitioner services two days per week, providing primary care services such as medical assessments, prescriptions, and treatment for a range of health concerns. In addition, the clinic has introduced a new virtual doctor appointment model, allowing patients to maintain continuity of care with the same physician for regular virtual visits. During these appointments, a nurse takes the patient’s vitals before they connect with their physician via webcam for a face-to-face consultation. This approach ensures that patients develop an ongoing relationship with a dedicated provider, improving the quality of care while reducing the need for unnecessary travel.

Residents of Rainy River, Morson, Big Island, Big Grassy, Pinewood, and surrounding areas up to and including Stratton who do not currently have a family physician and have a valid Ontario Health Card (OHIP) are encouraged to register as a new patient at the Rainy River Clinic. To book an appointment or confirm eligibility, call 807-852-3222.