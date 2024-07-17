Rainy River-Baudette bridge maintains international connections

In July of 2008 Johnston wrote that the MN Department of Transportation had deemed the maintenance of the bridge a matter of great importance.

A Rainy River Record articleby editor Ken Johnston from 2008 is one of the oldest in the online archive of the paper to discuss the official plans to replace the international bridge that connected Rainy River to Baudette, MN.

“According to an article in the Baudette Region last Wednesday the bridge has been classified as a Tier 1, fracture critical. That means the bridge has a sufficiency rating of 50 out of 100,” Johnson wrote. “It does not mean the bridge is unsafe but other bridges that are “fracture critical” do not even make the MN DoT list for repairs before 2028.”

The old bridge was built in the late 1950s and opened July 30, 1960. The bridge operated as a toll bridge from the ‘60s until 1988.

In her book Rainy River: Our Town, Our Lives, written for the town’s 75th anniversary Marg Thompson wrote about the boat services which were available between Rainy River and Baudette before the bridge was built.

“The ferry system across the river was at first the lowly row boat and, as no regular schedule was employed, the technique of shout and wave was used. Mr. Butolph, an American, began operating a ferry with a one cylinder gasoline boat named after his wife Betsy and who herself often operated it,” Thompson wrote. “The engine was sometimes temperamental and a passenger need not be in too great a hurry to reach his destination. J. W. Collins, also an American living in Baudette, bought Butolph’s business in 1908. His fleet consisted of boats such as the Grey-hound, Lobster, Toodles and Ginger. The last named was still to be seen when its present owner went cruising on the Lake of the Woods with his ‘Lake of Isles’. Still operating as a ferry was the Toodles until the International Bridge was built.”

Johnston wrote in 2010 on the bridge’s 50th anniversary that the opening of the original bridge was quite a to do.

“Many politicians and dignitaries attended as did media from major centers. Radio stations wanted sound effects for the event so instead of cutting the ribbon it was blown up using dynamite caps. T. H. Rowell gave the order to detonate at exactly 2:39 p.m. synchronized with a flyby of an F106 fighter jet from Duluth.”

Plans for replacing the bridge started to materialize in 2015 when contracts went out for planning and environmental studies.

On May 25, 2016 the final preferred design and alignment were revealed at a public meeting.

There was some dithering back and forth as to when the bridge would actually be replaced but the actual construction began in 2018 and had to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

When the bridge finally opened after two year’s construction it couldn’t actually be properly used right away because of the pandemic border closure and rather than the pomp and circumstance of the 10,000 present for the old bridge’s opening, a few officials and dignitaries were able to meet while a virtual opening was held.

Almost two years later, traffic was able to flow freely back and forth over the border when most COVID related border-crossing restrictions were lifted.

Now Rainy River residents are able to come and go on a brand new bridge, shopping and doing other activities in the USA. For many now it is where children play hockey, go for a swim at the hotel pool, check out a movie at the theatre or make a run to McDonald’s or Subway. They can also avail of other services that are available in Baudette putting them closer than traveling back east further into Canada.