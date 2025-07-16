Rainy River a hotspot of activity this weekend during Railroad Daze

If fishing isn’t your thing, or you’re just looking to get out and about this weekend, Rainy River is a destination to put on your map as they celebrate their annual Railroad Daze festivities from Thursday, July 17, 2025 through to Sunday, July 20, 2025.

The west end municipality’s celebrations get underway Thursday evening with a three on three basketball tournament. The games will be held at the Rainy River Rec Centre beginning at 5:00 p.m., and each team will need to pay $50 to register and get in on the action.

River Boat Tours were a huge success during last year’s 120th and Railroad Daze celebrations in Rainy River, and they’re back again this year on Saturday, July 19, 2025, to give visitors a chance to enjoy the water and learn a bit more about the town. Railroad Daze festivities begin today with a basketball tournament, and runs through Sunday, July 20, 2025. – Ken Kellar photo

Friday’s lineup offers even more for everyone to enjoy, starting off with the Friends of the Library book sale, which gets underway at the Rainy River Farmer’s Market and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., allowing the public to head down and pick up some books in support of their local library. There will also be a Picnic on the Lawn Sing-Along from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. as a showcase for the RRAD Activity Depot. Once you’re done singing along to your favourite songs, it will be time to head over to the Information Centre where you can decorate your bike or wagon using materials provided in order to get your wheels ready for the annual parade on Saturday. Prizes will be awarded for decorations following the parade.

The town’s baseball tournament also kicks off on Friday afternoon at 6:00 p.m., and will feature plenty of baseball action throughout the weekend, along with the concession and refreshment stand. Finally, ending off Friday with a bang, head down to the Rec Centre at 9:00 p.m. to take in Ikons of Rock, featuring the band Snake Oil, a hair metal cover band sure to play your favourite hard rock tunes of the 70s and 80s. The concert is a fundraiser to help support the new ice plant for the Rec Centre, and tickets will cost $60.

Get ready for a jam-packed day on Saturday as both the baseball tournament and Friends of the Library book sale continue, and plenty of other activities get underway. The Smokin’ Sneakers Mile Fun Walk/Run gets underway Saturday morning with the $10 registration beginning at 9:30 a.m., and the walk/run proper starting at 10 a.m. Following that, families can head to the Information Centre beginning at 10 a.m. to start off on their Scavenger Hunt, which will send them all around town to hunt down clues for a chance to win big. The Scavenger Hunt is a free event that is open to everyone to enjoy.

A highlight of the weekend is always the parade, which will depart from the Heritage Square and proceed down to Hannam Park beginning at 11:00 a.m. Floats taking part in the parade are asked to be at the Square for 10:45 a.m., and there are plenty of prizes to go around. Immediately after the parade, be sure to take in the Car Show along Fourth Street starting at 12:00 p.m.

Noon is also when Hannam Park opens up with plenty of activities available for families. The park will have plenty of inflatables, a dunk tank, train rides, and face painting with Jo-Anne, with wristbands for some activities available for $10 at the Hannam Park Canteen. Also at the park will be children’s activities and games hosted by the Kenora Rainy River Child and Family Services and the Rainy River District School Board.

For those looking for a different way to pass the time and enjoy some sights, boat tours return following their successful runs during last year’s 120th celebrations. From 1 to 4 p.m., sightseers can head to the docks at the riverfront to line up for River Tour Boat Rides, which are free to enjoy.

If you’re looking to pick up some new wares and support local makers, the Vendors Market sets up at the Heritage Square and runs from 2 to 4 p.m., and it’s not a long walk to the Rainy River Legion, where from 3 to 5 p.m. you can enjoy the music of Jackson Irish. Capping off Saturday’s offerings will be the Mix N Mingle and Karaoke at the Rainy River Rec Centre from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Sunday starts to see the town wind back down after a busy weekend, but not before the Baseball Tournament sees a new team crowned the Railroad Daze Champions. There will be a non-denominational church service for all at Hannam Park beginning at 10 a.m., and be sure to hang around or head back down to the park to take part in the Railroad Daze Cardboard Boat Races, with registration opening at 1 p.m., and costing $20 per team, before the races proper get underway beginning at 3 p.m.

So head out to Rainy River this weekend if you’re looking for something to do, as Railroad Daze offers plenty of family-friendly fun you won’t want to miss.