‘Rail-to-trails’ concept could bring breathtaking views, proponent says

Jim Crooks isn’t ready to give up on one of his main outdoor aspirations just yet, though it still seems very much a dream.

The long-time Shuniah resident is among those who remain passionate about a potential all-purpose recreational trail that could one day extend all the way from Thunder Bay to Longlac along CN Rail’s former Kinghorn short line.

Crooks, who said he was impressed when he toured an example of the so-called “rail-to-trails” concept in Kelowna, B.C., said a similar route overlooking Lake Superior’s rugged coastline could be equally breathtaking for hikers and cyclists.

“I think we have the potential to create something along the same standard,” Crooks said this week.

He added: “The brain trust is very deep, in terms of the number of people who are interested in this project.”

Tracks along the Kinghorn short line were ripped up several years ago after CN deemed the route no longer essential.

The federal government approved the move over the objections of interested parties, including Greenstone municipal officials, who feared it would curtail economic development.

At the time the line was discontinued, few saw it as a potential transportation route for ore from the Ring of Fire mineral belt 550 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay. The Ring of Fire remains without an active mine, though exploration and plans for all-weather roads to the region continue.

The idea for a recreational trail like the one in B.C. began to take shape when it seemed like CN had no plans to restore Kinghorn as a freight line.

Crooks, who leads an informal group that advocates for the trail concept, said they can’t really do much until CN and affected municipalities, including Shuniah, come to an understanding.

“We’re just trying to keep the interest alive until (the company and affected parties) decide,” Crooks said.

It wasn’t clear this week if any talks are being planned. A spokesman for CN Rail said the company might have more information about how it views the Kinghorn trail proposal sometime next week.

In general, right-of-way ownership and potential liability are issues that have to be addressed when abandoned rail routes are being envisioned as trails.

Meanwhile, efforts continue toward a potential expansion of an existing trail along Thunder Bay’s waterfront.