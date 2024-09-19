Radioactive material already moves through Northwest: group

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has recognized the growing discussions from communities in Northwestern Ontario with concerns about the safe transportation and long-term storage of spent nuclear waste.

In August, a deputation made to Thunder Bay city council by members of Ontario Nuclear Free Thunder Bay and Environment North resulted in council agreeing to review current transportation standards for the movement of hazardous goods within city boundaries.

In response, the NWMO reiterated its commitment to safety and the importance of ensuring the process for selecting a repository site is based on partnership and consent, through its own deputation to council.

Joanne Jacyk, the NWMO’s Ignace site director, and Caitlin Burley, director of strategic programs and transportation, made the presentation on Sept. 9, aiming to “correct some of the false claims made to council.”

Vince Ponka, NWMO’s regional communications manager for Northern Ontario, said they wanted to give Thunder Bay council accurate, fact-based information about the deep geological repository project before they voted on the amendment to the recommendation from the Intergovernmental Affairs committee.

“There is a strong international safety record for transporting used nuclear fuel,” Ponka said. “For close to 60 years, there have been more than 20,000 shipments worldwide, and none have caused harm to people or the environment as a result of the release of radioactive materials.”

Statistics from the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission show there are currently 34,000 radioactive shipments in Canada each year made in Type B packages, which are designed to the same standard as the packages used for moving Canada’s used nuclear fuel. Materials such as medical radioisotopes and industrial gauges account for 73 per cent of radioactive materials on the road. Shipments relating to nuclear medicine are 17 per cent of shipments.

Ponka said some of these shipments are more radioactive than the used nuclear fuel that the NWMO will be shipping, and are safely shipped on highways every day.

“There are many cross-country shipments like uranium hexafluoride and uranium ore concentrate that move across the country and therefore would necessarily travel through Northwestern Ontario,” he added.

During the deputation, Jacyk stated, “Siting a facility arbitrarily near an existing nuclear site would disregard the voices of nearby communities and First Nations. That’s not right.”

Ponka says this differs from opposition from many Northwestern Ontario First Nations and communities who are voicing concerns about siting a repository facility in the Northwest.

“The proximity principle conflicts with the values and priorities that Canadians identified as important in siting a used nuclear fuel repository, that site selection should only proceed in an area with informed and willing hosts,” he explained.

“Siting a deep geological repository in an area close to a nuclear reactor without first having a site selection process is not right.”

Ponka said the site selection process is designed to ensure that the host communities — those most directly impacted because the site is in their territory — are informed and willing hosts before they even start the regulatory process.

“Once a site is selected later this year, there is a 10-year regulatory process where the regional voice becomes very important and engagement in the successful siting area will continue,” he said.

Burley told council, “When it comes to transportation, we’ll have many more years to answer questions and evolve our plan.”

The shipping of Canada’s used nuclear fuel to a repository won’t begin until the mid-2040s.

Ponka pointed out that before any used fuel is transported, the NWMO’s transportation program must meet stringent safety, security, and emergency management regulations set by Transport Canada and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission, which ensure public safety during normal transport.

“The shipments would use Type B packages that have been certified for use by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission,” he said. “The transportation packages for used fuel must also meet rigorous international standards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, including passing extreme tests designed to demonstrate their ability to withstand severe impact, fire and immersion in water.”

He added that transportation planning over the next 20 years will be a dynamic and collaborative activity, with opportunities for everyone interested to provide input, ask questions and raise concerns.