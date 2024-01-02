Province’s ‘present’ to Cat Lake not welcome

CAT LAKE FIRST NATION – An abrupt “Christmas present” shows where the Ontario government’s priorities are, says Chief Russell Wesley.

On Dec. 22, the Friday before Christmas, Wesley received a letter from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to inform him and his remote First Nation northwest of Sioux Lookout that First Mining Gold Corporation has been granted a five-year permit for an overland winter road.

Cat Lake has been saying to no avail for years that it needs year-round road access as climate change imperils the reliability and safety of ice road season, he noted Friday.

“The safety of our community members is of utmost importance to us, and it is disheartening to witness the prioritization of miner safety over the safety of our own people,” he said.

“The MNRF grants First Mining Gold an overland winter road, yet our community still has no year-round road access and faces the risks of travelling over hazardous ice in several areas… It is a clear indication that, yet again, our safety is not considered equal to that of others.”

The permit’s five-year duration seems to indicate the province has made up its mind in favour of First Mining’s Springpole gold and silver project despite Cat Lake council’s concerns, Wesley added.

The United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People’s principle of free, prior, and informed consent is being flouted by Premier Doug Ford’s government, he said.

“This decision sends a clear message to Cat Lake First Nation that our consent and concerns hold no weight with Ontario in matters concerning our own territory. It disregards our right to make informed decisions.”

The province “just wants tax revenue from the mining activity,” he said. “They don’t care about Cat Lake.”

First Mining wants to mine for gold and silver near Springpole Lake, a lake trout habitat on traditional Cat Lake territory.