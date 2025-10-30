Province opens next round of funding for Indigenous businesses

The Ontario government is spending $3.2 million to launch the next intake of funding applications under the Indigenous Economic Development Fund (IEDF).

Applications for funding under the fund will be open until Dec. 1 and must be submitted through Transfer Payment Ontario at www.tpon.gov.on.ca.

“Our government is continuing to make strategic investments to support Indigenous-led businesses that are creating jobs and driving economic growth throughout the province,” Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation said in a news release.

“Programs like the Indigenous Economic Development Fund are essential to building partnerships with Indigenous communities to bring prosperity and opportunities for generations to come.”

The IEDF supports projects that diversify Indigenous economies, increase access to employment and training opportunities, provides start-up and expansion financing for small and medium-sized businesses and supports financing, skills training and other economic development initiatives through collaboration between Indigenous communities and the private sector.

IEDF grants and financing are provided through three funding streams: economic diversification grants, a business and community fund and a regional partnership grant.

The IEDF provides funding to support economic development and improve access to Indigenous-led employment and training opportunities. Past projects supported by the fund include a trades training program led by Anishinabek Employment and Training Services and a tourism development initiative in Atikameksheng Anishnawbek.