Province looks to keep councillors’ conduct in check

If the province follows through on its plan for a standardized code of conduct for municipal politicians, the concept won’t be an unfamiliar one in many rural towns.

In the Thunder Bay district, for example, both Shuniah and Neebing have had their own conduct codes for many years.

In Neebing, “the most recent one was passed in 2015,” clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm said on Friday.

Shuniah’s detailed code, which was passed in 2019, states, among other things, that council “members are responsible for making honest statements.”

It adds: “Members shall at all times serve their constituents in a conscientious and diligent manner.”

Though many Ontario municipalities regulate conduct of local politicians through similar rules, and have mechanisms in which the public can file complaints, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said they need to be strengthened under a standard code.

Through the proposed Municipal Accountability Act, council members could be removed from their positions “if they are in serious violation of the (standard) code,” the ministry said this week.

“Removal and disqualification could only occur upon the recommendation of (a) municipal integrity commissioner, a concurring report from the integrity commissioner of Ontario and a unanimous vote of council,” the news release added.

The proposed changes are to take effect next year, the ministry said.