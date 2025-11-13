Province looks to change conservation authorities to speed up development

The Ontario government plans to introduce legislation that would overhaul the province’s conservation authority system, creating a new centralized body aimed at speeding up housing and infrastructure approvals while standardizing watershed management across Ontario.

The proposed Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency (OPCA) would oversee the province’s 36 conservation authorities, which currently operate independently with varying policies, staffing levels, fees, and permitting timelines. The government argues that this fragmentation has created delays and uncertainty for municipalities, builders, landowners and farmers seeking development permits.

“Conservation authorities play a vital role in protecting our communities and managing our watersheds, but the system has become too fragmented, inconsistent and outdated,” said Todd McCarthy, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, in a provincial announcement. He said the new agency is intended to provide “faster, more transparent permitting” and improve front-line service delivery.

Under the plan, the OPCA would:

Develop a single digital permitting platform,

Set province-wide performance standards,

Support consistent floodplain mapping, and

Lead a regional, watershed-based consolidation of existing conservation authorities.

More than half of municipalities currently fall under two or more conservation authorities. The province says its consolidation framework could reduce that overlap by 63 per cent, freeing up resources for on-the-ground watershed protection.

Conservation authorities would continue to manage flood prevention programs, drinking water protection, land stewardship and public trails.

In a statement provided to The Observer, Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) chair John Challinor II said the organization will participate in the government’s consultation process once the proposal is posted to Ontario’s Environmental Registry.

“Our perspective will be constructive, fulsome, insightful and in the best interests of interest holders,” the statement reads. “These responsibilities remain at the core of the GRCA’s mission. We are committed to being part of the solution that balances effective and efficient watershed management with Ontario’s housing goals and continuing to serve the Grand River watershed and its residents.”

The GRCA has decades of watershed data and on-the-ground familiarity with problem areas across the region – knowledge built through local monitoring, relationships with farmers and coordination with municipal emergency services. Regional consolidation could make it harder to preserve that level of responsiveness, note critics of the planned changes.

Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner criticized the move, warning that consolidating conservation authorities risks leaving communities more vulnerable.

“For decades, conservation authorities have been our first and best line of defence against serious flooding,” Schreiner said in a media release, calling the planned restructuring a cut by 63 per cent. He argued that centralization would undermine local expertise and gut protections for parks, rivers and lakes.

Locally, the Grand River watershed includes multiple tributaries, low-lying valleys and rural drainage systems that have historically been vulnerable to seasonal flooding.

Municipal road crews and conservation staff often coordinate during high-water events, something which provincial oversight might complicate or be slow to respond to in time-sensitive matters.

Even short permitting delays can affect drainage work, culvert, replacements and expansions located near creeks or wetlands. Local agricultural operations often need approvals during narrow seasonal windows, raising concerns about slow turnarounds under a province-managed structure.

“It seems this government has forgotten the lessons learned from Hurricane Hazel,” Schreineradded.

Hurricane Hazel struck Ontario in October 1954, causing catastrophic flooding that killed 81 people and left nearly 8,000 residents homeless.

In the aftermath, Ontario created stronger conservation authority powers to manage floodplains, regulate development in hazard zones, and reduce community risk.

For many critics, the event remains a cautionary example of what happens when watershed management isn’t coordinated.

“Slashing conservation authorities and replacing them with a provincial oversight agency will gut protections for our parks, lakes and rivers. It will result in more job losses. And it will continue this government’s pattern of centralizing power into fewer and fewer hands,” Schreiner said.

Legislation to form the OPCA is expected “in the coming weeks,” according to the province.Provincial criteria for proposed new regional boundaries will prioritize watershed integrity, reduced administrative duplication, and balanced technical capacity across regions.