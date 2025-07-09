Province expanding access to primary care via 130 new and expanded care teams

To expand access to primary care physicians across the province, the Ministry of Health has announced funding for over 130 new and expanded primary-care teams. This follows a previous announcement of $300 million to expand primary care teaching clinics across the province, providing greater access to training in primary care.

“The Ontario government has announced a $235 million investment to support over 130 new and expanded primary care teams that will connect 300,000 people to primary care this year,” reads the release from the Ministry of Health.

“Through this latest investment, the province is providing primary care teams with $142 million in operational funding over three years to recruit and retain health-care workers. Funding can be used for non-physician team members such as nurse practitioners, registered practical nurses, physician assistants and pharmacists.”

This is part of the province’s Primary Care Action Plan, which was announced in January of this year, and an announcement of $300 million for the expansion of family medicine teaching clinics.

Dr. Kit Young Hoon from the Northwestern Health Unit shared this response with the Fort Frances Times.

“NWHU welcomes the announcements related to primary care funding,” Young Hoon said.

“Having a family doctor is key to ensuring strong preventive clinical services for patients such as early diagnosis, cancer screening, vaccination and testing for sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections. Primary care is also a vital setting for discussions that can empower patients on healthy eating, physical activity, alcohol use and smoking commercial tobacco. To meaningfully shift the curve on chronic disease, health equity, and system sustainability, investments in care should be paired with sustained focus on the broader drivers of health, like income, housing, education, and community environments.”

Dr. Jane Philpott, Chair of the provincial Primary Care Action Plan, said she thinks this will make for a more thoroughly connected provincial health care system.

“Together we are building a primary care system that is comprehensive, convenient and connected for every single person in Ontario,” said Dr. Philpott.

“Through the government’s historic investments, we are making meaningful progress in expanding access to care, and this is just the beginning. In communities across Ontario, your primary care team will be your entry to care, where you will have a team of health professionals led by a family doctor or nurse practitioner to provide the care and services you need, when you need them, in a timely way.”

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Sylvia Jones, suggested this will connect everyone in Ontario to Primary care.

“We are continuing to build on our government’s record investments, which have helped secure Ontario the highest rate of access to a regular health-care provider in the country,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “We are protecting Ontario’s health-care system and people’s access to convenient care by funding new and expanded primary care teams across the province, helping connect everyone in Ontario to a primary care provider.”