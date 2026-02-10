Procession planned in woman’s memory

A vehicle procession in honour of a young Kakabeka Falls woman who died last week in a highway crash near the village is set to start on Saturday morning.

The procession for 28-year-old Cheyenne Mae Vaillant is to leave the Thunder Bay Speedway and travel to the Kakabeka Falls Legion.

Provincial police said Vaillant died at the scene on Jan. 29 around 7 a.m. when the car she was driving collided with a transport truck on Highway 11-17.

Contrary to what police initially reported, the crash occurred just southeast of Kakabeka Falls between Oakleaf Drive and Pineview Road. A cause has yet to be determined, an OPP spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Vaillant, who was a longtime supporter of the speedway, was “an incredibly big-hearted and talented woman,” an obituary said.

Saturday’s procession is to start at 10 a.m.