Premier Ford, MPP Rickford appear in Greenstone for announcement

There is power in collaboration.

Premier Doug Ford appeared in Greenstone on June 18 to sign letters of confirmation outlining the provincial government’s commitment to Indigenous-led business initiatives, supporting training and skills development, major infrastructure upgrades, and funding for ongoing projects in partnership with four local First Nations.

The letters of confirmation solidify the province’s commitment to development of the municipality of Greenstone in collaboration and consultation with First Nations partners.

Ford described this agreement as a way to blaze new trails.

“We’ve created the opportunities, created the conditions and the environment for First Nations communities to thrive, prosper, and grow,” he said.

At the signing, Ford was joined by Minister Greg Rickford, MPP Kevin Holland, each chief from the First Nations involved – including Yvette Metansinine (Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek), Sonny Gagnon (Aroland First Nation), Sheri Taylor (Ginoogaming First Nation), and Judy Desmoulin (Long Lake #58) – and Mayor Jamie McPherson of Greenstone.

The signing was held at the site of the future Migizi Plaza Rest Stop at the intersection of Highway 11 and Michael Power Boulevard.

Ford addressed the four chiefs in attendance and said, between Migizi Plaza and other collaborative efforts, they should be proud of the legacy they are building together.

“Without your collaboration and cooperation, this would not be happening right now. This is your legacy – that you can drive by and tell your children, your grandchildren if it wasn’t for your leadership and everyone’s cooperation this wouldn’t be happening right now,” Ford said.

The agreement Ford signed commits the provincial government to improving Highways 584 and 11, plus roads connecting each of the aforementioned First Nations to those highways; relocating the Greenstone OPP detachment; and engaging with First Nations communities and local police to create a pre-charge diversion program to tamp down on the over-represented Indigenous crime statistics.

Further allocated in the agreement is $1.9 million through the province’s Skills Development Fund for the Indigenous Workforce Development Program, which aims to provide training, support, and secure jobs related to mining projects in the region.

Finally, the province is investing $2 million in the construction of Migizi Plaza as a hub for First Nations entrepreneurs and a beacon for tourists and residents of Greenstone.

Following brief remarks from Mayor McPherson and speeches from Ford and Rickford, each of the chiefs spoke about the necessity of this agreement between themselves and the province.

Chief Taylor gave a poignant yet sobering speech, welcoming opportunities on the horizon for her and members of Ginoogaming but also addressing continued challenges, barriers, and a need for more support.

Taylor also responded to comments recently made by George Pirie, provincial minister of mines, who described the North as “largely empty and begging for exploration drill holes.”

“Please remember that long before this area was a municipality Indigenous peoples were here. On this land there are many grandfathers who are worth something, different to our non-Indigenous brothers and sisters.

“I wanted to say that contrary to Minister George Pirie’s recent unfortunate comments, our grandfathers are not begging for exploration holes and our lands are not empty . . . All Ontario ministers must be clear and onboard with economic reconciliation and that means being respectful to First Nations and addressing long-standing grievances,” she said.

Taylor went on to say that Ginoogaming First Nation is “under duress,” currently in a state of emergency with an influx of violence, increased presence of drugs, failing infrastructure, and land disputes.

“There is still so much my community and my community members are suffering from that hasn’t been addressed even though we have asked our treaty partners, the federal and provincial governments for help. Our community is not starting at the same place when it comes to Ontario’s focus on investments in Greenstone.

“It is not missed on me that projects which benefit the government of Ontario are taking precedence over the resolution of our state of emergency and that seven decades of grievances that we have experienced have not been resolved. Time and again, we have shown Ontario how it can help us but it never happens,” she said.

Speaking to Dougall Media, Minister Rickford confirmed that he and his staff have been and will continue to work with Chief Taylor.

He also called on the federal Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Patty Hajdu, to work with him and Chief Taylor towards a solution.

“Totally appreciate Chief Taylor’s comments. I’ve had conversations with her. . . those are things we’ll be following up on immediately. They involve other ministries but they also involve other levels of government.

“Some of the things we’ve announced today will address her concerns but I’ve committed to sitting down with my federal counterpart. I hope that that federal minister will pay attention to what’s gone on here today, with the full support of the First Nations communities, and commit now . . . it’ll be up to Patty and I think she’s up to the task,” Rickford said.

He also stressed the importance of the province’s investment in the region and why Migizi Plaza is just the beginning.

“This Plaza site here is going to serve as a central hub to the corridor to prosperity, not just for these four communities but communities farther north (who) will have a whole new future. We can start to talk about getting off of diesel, having road access so they can come safely to the city, open up (space) for new economic, social, and health opportunities,” he said.

Rickford echoed Ford’s comments about what this is all building towards.

“This historic agreement is going to help strengthen the Greenstone region. It’s going to better connect First Nations and Northern communities to the province’s highway network and improve year-round access to everyday essentials like food, fuel, and health care.

“It’s going to help attract new investments and new jobs for First Nations workers. It’s another major step forward in unlocking the economic potential of our province’s critical minerals – doing so responsibly and sustainably, most importantly in partnership with First Nations,” he said.